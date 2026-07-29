‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Child Star, 35, Says the Show Made Her ‘Really Happy’

Madylin Sweeten is looking back on her childhood with gratitude. The former “Everybody Loves Raymond” star recently shared a nostalgic Instagram video that reflected on her years growing up on the hit sitcom. The former “Everybody Loves Raymond” star recently shared a nostalgic Instagram reel that began with the prompt, “Mom, what were you like in the ’90s?”

After showing a series of childhood photos from her time on the sitcom, the video returned to the present-day actress with a simple answer: “Really happy.” The reflective post comes as other former child stars, such as Britney Spears, have also been opening up with fans on social media.

Madylin Sweeten Reflects on Her Childhood

In the caption accompanying the video, Madylin Sweeten said revisiting the photos brought “a flood of different emotions.” As she looked back on her childhood, she realized one detail stood out above all the others.

“I was genuinely struck by the huge smile that was always on my face.”

Madylin Sweeten explained that adulthood can make that smile “harder to find.” However, she said she has “never lost” the desire to keep chasing those same feelings. She added that she hopes to make other people feel the way her castmates and crew made her feel during those years.

She ended the heartfelt message by saying she remains “Forever grateful.”

Her former co-star Brad Garrett, who played Robert Barone on the series, responded with a warm message of his own.

“Love you beautiful lady!!! You and your bros were the LIGHT of our wonderful group.”

Madylin Sweeten replied by calling it “the sweetest, most wholesome comment” before adding, “we were so lucky to have you.”

What Madylin Sweeten Is Doing Today

As reported by Nicki Swift, Madylin Sweeten has largely stayed out of the Hollywood spotlight since “Everybody Loves Raymond” ended in 2005. She also looks very different today, thanks in part to her signature auburn hair, which has replaced the blonde look many fans remember from the sitcom.

While she is no longer a regular presence on network television, Madylin Sweeten has continued working as an actress. She recently reminded followers of that fact in a July 2026 Facebook post.

“Yes, I’m still working and I’ll take one Acting Job, please.”

According to Nicki Swift, Madylin Sweeten is active in theater and is involved with LACAE, a nonprofit arts organization based in Los Angeles. She has also appeared in guest roles on several popular television series, including “Abbott Elementary,” “Dirty John,” “Lucifer,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

According to IMDB, Madylin Sweeten starred in the 1998 holiday television movie “The Christmas Path,” where she played the character Dora alongside co-stars Dee Wallace and Shia LaBeouf.

Away from acting, Madylin Sweeten is also a mother. She regularly shares updates on social media and often reflects on the experiences that shaped her early career.

A Lasting Appreciation for the Show

As reported by Nicki Swift, Madylin Sweeten has never hidden her appreciation for “Everybody Loves Raymond”. Although she stepped away from mainstream fame after the sitcom ended, she continues to speak warmly about the people she worked with as a child.

Her recent Instagram post makes it clear that the memories remain deeply meaningful. Rather than dwelling on childhood stardom itself, she focused on the friendships, support, and joy she experienced on set.

That is also what makes her simple description of those years so memorable. Looking back on one of television’s most beloved sitcoms, Madylin Sweeten says the experience left her feeling “really happy” and “forever grateful.” Like Sweeten, Jennifer Salt is another performer whose career has continued to evolve long after her early acting roles.