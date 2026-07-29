Madison Beer and Justin Herbert Announce Engagement After Nearly One Year Together

Wedding bells are in Madison Beer and Justin Herbert’s future. The “Make You Mine” singer and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback revealed they are engaged on Monday, July 28, posting a series of heartfelt proposal photos on Instagram alongside the caption, “meet my fiancé.”

The announcement comes after nearly one year of dating, during which Herbert and Beer largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight despite growing public interest.

The carousel of photos captured several intimate moments from the proposal. In one image, Herbert knelt on one knee, holding an engagement ring, while Beer crouched in front of him with an excited smile. The NFL star wore a white T-shirt, black jeans and sneakers, while the singer opted for a white cardigan paired with a lace skirt.

Another photo showed Herbert carrying his fiancée over his shoulder as Beer proudly held up her new engagement ring for the camera. The understated announcement quickly attracted thousands of congratulatory messages from fans and famous friends alike.

Singer Gracie Abrams commented, “Ohhhhhh so happy for you I love you,” while influencer Markell Washington added, “OMG OMG MADISON THE ROYAL WEDDING IS APPROACHING, I’m so happy for you you deserve this!!!” Singer Maggie Lindemann, who once opened for Beer on tour, wrote, “congratulations omg you deserve this so bad”

From Private Romance to Public Engagement

Rumors about Herbert and Beer first surfaced in August 2025 when the quarterback appeared on the set of one of the singer’s music video shoots in Los Angeles. While neither publicly addressed the speculation at the time, the pair continued spending time together over the following months at sporting events throughout Southern California.

Although Los Angeles lost the game 27-10, Herbert shared a memorable pregame moment with Beer. Video posted to X showed the quarterback greeting the singer with a hug and kiss before heading onto the field. He stopped for one final kiss before returning to his teammates, offering fans one of the first public glimpses into their relationship.

They officially confirmed their relationship in October 2025 when cameras caught them sharing a kiss on the sidelines before the Chargers faced the Washington Commanders.

Getty Madison Beer and Justin Herbert attend a World Series game in Los Angeles, California.

How Their Love Story Unfolded

As their relationship became more serious, Herbert showed support for Beer’s music career in several ways.

Earlier this year, he made a brief appearance in the music video for her single “Lovergirl.” The video featured the couple enjoying a beach day together, sharing moments inside a photo booth and embracing throughout the nearly three-and-a-half-minute video.

Herbert also skipped organized team activities earlier this offseason to attend the opening of Beer’s “Locket Tour,” a decision that drew attention because of his reputation as one of the NFL’s most football-focused and private stars. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh publicly supported Herbert’s decision.

The quarterback has occasionally offered fans small glimpses into their relationship on social media as well. For Beer’s 27th birthday in March, Herbert shared a photo of the couple smiling at one another on his Instagram Stories.

“I am the luckiest guy alive,” he wrote alongside the image.

Herbert later shared another sweet moment on Instagram, posting a photo of Beer hugging him as the couple smiled together. He kept the caption simple: “my world.”

Beer has also spoken openly about how much Herbert means to her. During a December 2025 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the “Good in Goodbye” singer said the quarterback gives her a sense of stability and support.

“I feel taken care of in a way that I can break down and like I have someone to lean on,” Beer said. “And I think it’s important.”

Beer first captured the spotlight in 2012 after Justin Bieber shared one of her YouTube cover videos on X, then known as Twitter. She was just 13 years old at the time. Since then, she has grown from a viral internet discovery into a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter with multiple hit albums and world tours.

In January 2026, Beer released her third studio album, “Locket,” before hitting the road on the Locket Tour. The tour ran from May 11 through July 13 and concluded with a hometown performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Getty Madison Beer attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in Los Angeles, California.

Now, after quietly building their relationship over the past year, the couple has officially made it public that they’re preparing for their next milestone together.

With one Instagram caption and a sparkling ring, Herbert and Beer announced that wedding planning is officially underway.