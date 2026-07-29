Cult Musician Who Worked on the Iconic ‘Drive’ Soundtrack Passes at 50 — Tributes Pour In

A musician known best for his work on the soundtrack to the 2011 action drama movie “Drive” has passed away at the age of 50.

Synthwave and French house producer Vincent Belorgey, known professionally as Kavinsky, was born on July 31, 1975, in Seine-Saint-Denis, France. Per French newspaper Le Figaro, he was found deceased inside his Paris home at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28.

According to Le Figaro, French police say there are no suspicious circumstances surround his passing and the cause of death is believed to be a stroke.

Cult star Kavinsky had an incredible catalog of work that went far beyond the production of music.

Kavinsky’s Catalog of Work Was Extensive

Suffice it to say, Kavinsky’s back catalog of work was both extensive and impressive.

His body of musical work includes two albums (2013’s “OutRun” and 2022’s “Reborn”), 12 singles and EPs, and two compilations.

Kavinsky has provided music for several notable movies, including the aforementioned “Drive.” In that one, his track “Nightcall” was featured in the movie’s opening credits. The same track also featured in the 2011 legal thriller “The Lincoln Lawyer,” while several of his records featured in the 2025 martial arts movie “Karate Kid: Legends.”

Additionally, his music featured on television series like “One Night Stand,” “Hacks,” and several French productions on both the big and small screens.

He has also worked on the soundtracks to several video games. Most notably, 2008’s action-adventure game “Grand Theft Auto IV.”

Kavinsky has also acted. He performed roles in French movies “Nonfilm” (2001), “Aaltra” (2003), “Atomik Circus, le retour de James Bataille” (2004), “Ultranova” (2005), and “Steak” (2007).

The star collaborated with many notable artists. Perhaps, most notably, he worked with Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo on the production of his aforementioned track “Nightcall.”

In arguably his most famous live performance, Kavinsky appeared alongside French band Phoenix and Belgian singer Angèle in the closing ceremony show at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Following the news of his sad passing, tributes to Kavinsky began to flood in on social media.

Tributes Poured in for Kavinsky

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Social media is awash with tributes to Kavinsky following the sad news of his passing.

Underneath the news on France 24’s English Instagram account, one follower commented, “RIP Dude 😞.”

Under Vogue France’s post about the news, one of their followers wrote, “May he rest in peace 🙏🏽.”

In the comment section of Sigma Mag’s post about the news, an Instagram user said, “RIP legend.”

Over on X, an X user reacted to Le Parisien’s post about the news by commenting, “KAVINSKY???? the kavinsky who made Odd Look???? OMGGG NOOOO.”

Somebody else on X posted a picture of themselves with Kavinsky and wrote, “rest in peace kavinsky💔you were very kind and had a brilliant vision/story. i’m so heartbroken.”

Kavinsky kept his personal life very private and it’s not clear if he had a wife or children. However, we’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and everyone who knew him. May his memory be a blessing and may he rest in eternal peace.

Kavinsky’s discograpy, filmography, and some personal info were courtesy of Discogs and IMDb, respectively.