’70s Singer Linda Perhacs, 82, Reportedly Missing as Loved Ones Seek Answers

Linda Perhacs, 82, a cult classic singer-songwriter of the ‘70s, is reportedly missing after being discharged from a residential care facility.

Mark McNeill, friend of the “Parallelograms” musician, took to Instagram on Monday, July 27, to ask for help in finding Perhacs, whom friends and family members say they have lost contact with. McNeill claimed that Perhacs has been unreachable since being released under the supervision of her guardian in November 2025.

“Linda Perhacs our dear friend and legendary singer-songwriter was discharged from a residential care facility approximately eight months ago under the supervision of her legal guardian. Since then, friends and longtime collaborators have been unable to reach her and repeated attempts to contact her guardian have reportedly gone unanswered,” McNeill wrote alongside a carousel of photos.

What Happened to Linda Perhacs?

Perhacs’ former manager, Laurel Stearns, told Page Six in a statement on Tuesday, July 28, that friends and family “are taking all measures,” adding, “Our priority here is to get the word out and make sure that she is safe and comfortable.”

Stearns also shared a statement with Entertainment Weekly, explaining that the guardian whom Perhacs left the care facility with has also been unreachable during this time.

“Concern is growing among friends, collaborators, and members of the music community regarding the well-being and current whereabouts of acclaimed singer-songwriter Linda Perhacs,” Stearns said, adding that “numerous friends and longtime collaborators report they have been unable to establish direct contact with her. Repeated attempts to communicate with her guardian have also, they say, gone unanswered.”

Perhacs’ former manager noted that by no means are she and those looking for Perhacs “alleging wrongdoing.”

“Rather, they are seeking confirmation that Linda is safe, well, and receiving appropriate care, while expressing concern over the prolonged absence of communication with a beloved public figure,” Stearns added.

Jessica Hundley, who directed the music video for Perhacs’ song “Prisms of Glass,” and musician Julia Holter are also actively searching for their missing friend, who has not been seen since leaving the San Fernando Valley-based care facility. Reports indicate that Perhacs had been living at the residential facility for eight years before she went missing.

Linda Perhacs’ Co-Producer Speaks Out

Fernando Perdomo, co-producer on Perhacs’ last two albums, confirmed in an Instagram update on Monday that Perhacs’ next of kin has refused to answer calls. Perdomo said he believes that those contacting Perhacs’ next of kin have blocked all numbers trying to reach them.

Perdomo added that adult protective services have been contacted in the search for the missing singer-songwriter. He noted that because of California law, authorities cannot disclose her whereabouts.

Although Perhacs was a distinguished artist of the ’70s, having released her debut album, “Parallelograms,” in 1970, she revived her music career several decades later with the releases of two more albums.

Perhacs released her second album, “The Soul of All Natural Things,” in 2014 — her first in over four decades. By 2017, she had released her third studio album, “I’m a Harmony.”