Madonna’s Daughter Mercy James, 20, Is Quietly Working for Bravo

With a superstar mom like Madonna, fans would assume that her children would follow in her entertainment footsteps. The singer’s eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, has done just that, working as a model and releasing music. So has her son, Rocco, who works as a model, actor, and painter.

But it appears that her second-eldest daughter, Chifundo “Mercy” James, whom the songstress adopted in Malawi in 2009, is on a very different career path. Instead of being in the spotlight, the Daily Mail reported that she works behind the scenes at Bravo.

Madonna’s Daughter Mercy James’ Surprisingly Normal Job

Madonna’s daughter, Mercy James, has an unexpected job at Bravo. According to the Daily Mail, the 20-year-old works behind-the-scenes at Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

A source for the Daily Mail shared that they spotted Mercy working at the late-night Bravo show, telling the outlet, “She is lovely, just the sweetest, most adorable girl.”

In fact, Madonna’s good friend, actress Rosie O’Donnell, confirmed Mercy’s role on WWHL during a recent interview with People.

“We text each other often, and I just saw her daughter on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ Her daughter, Mercy, works there,” O’Donnell shared. “And it’s funny, Andy goes ‘Look!’ And I thought he was introducing me to just a staff member. And I was like, ‘Hi, what’s your name?’ And she goes, ‘Rosie, it’s Mercy!’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God, what are you doing here?'”

She continued, “But she’s worked there for like a year or so. So I was very happy for her and proud of her.”

Madonna & Andy Cohen’s Playful Rift

Getty Andy Cohen attends Las Culturistas Culture Awards at The Orpheum Theatre on July 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Mercy working for Andy Cohen is quite surprising given her famous mom’s playful rift with the Bravo host.

Madonna has never joined Cohen on his popular talk show, with Cohen elaborating on the “How to Fail” podcast in November 2025 that he believed it was because “a lot of people have slagged Madonna off on my show and because of that it gets picked up.” One person in particular was actress Patti LuPone, who heavily criticized the singer’s acting skills in the 1996 film adaptation of the musical “Evita” on WWHL in 2017.

“I think she sees me sitting there with the guest and I’m guilty by association,” he added.

According to Page Six, Madonna and Cohen had a very playful interaction when he attended one of her concerts in New York City in 2023. In a video, Cohen, who is seated in the front row, can be seen mouthing “I love you,” despite the songstress telling him, ‘If you say one more bad thing about me on your show, Oh yeah, you’re gonna be in so much trouble.”

“You little troublemaking queen!”

The next day, Cohen shared a clip of their interaction on Instagram and captioned it, “I’m a life-long Madonna fan, so it’s a thrill and an honor to be called a “troublemaking queen” by the Queen of Troublemaking. I BOW! Also – go see the new tour. It blew me away!! What a great night. Can’t wait to go back.”

Hopefully, Mercy can work her magic and bring her mom to WWHL one day.