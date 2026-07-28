Lacey Chabert ‘Started Crying’ When She Was Cast in Hallmark Movie Shot in Disney World: ‘Dream Come True’

Lacey Chabert dropped by “Live with Kelly and Mark” on Tuesday, July 28, where she shared an emotional moment connected to one of her upcoming Hallmark Channel projects.

As she told Mark Consuelos and guest co-host Kevin Jonas, she was in the midst of filming when she got a phone call revealing that she’d been cast in the leading role in what she described as a dream project.

The Happiest Place on Earth

As she recalled, Chabert was so excited to hear the news she’d be starring in Hallmark’s “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” that she actually ruined an on-camera take when she began crying tears of joy.

“You guys, I had a dream come true,” she shared, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

“I got to go to Disney World and make a movie,” she continued. “When they called and asked me to be a part of it, I was on camera. I fell off camera. I started crying!”

‘A Childhood Dream Come True’

Chabert revealed that she’d been a lifelong fan of all things Disney, and the opportunity to film a Hallmark movie within the theme park ticked all the boxes for her.

In fact, she has a long history with Disney’s parks, recalling that she “went to Disneyland first” when she was a child, and then checked out Disney World in Orlando, Florida at age 12, while starring on beloved Fox drama “Party of Five.”

“I said to my mom, ‘I love it so much here,’ because it ended up being a lot of good family memories for me. I was like, ‘I think I’m going to work here one day,’” Chabert recalled, unable to conceal the emotions that memory brought forward.

“So, when I found myself on Main Street filming this movie, it just brought tears to my eyes. Nothing like a childhood dream come true.”

A True Disney Fan

So eager was she to immerse herself in the full Disney experience that she made a special request to be put up “at a Disney property” while filming.

As a result, she experienced an extended stay at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom Lodge while she and her co-stars “filmed at the park for weeks on end.”

Living in a Disney park for all that time, she admitted, had been a “pinch me moment” she wouldn’t soon forget.

A Special Place for Her

Chabert expressed similar sentiments when she spoke with People earlier this year.

“I fell over when they called me and asked me to be a part of this,” she said when recalling how she learned about the Disney World project.

“I truly was so excited. I was on a video call and actually fell off the screen,” she added.

“It’s such a dream come true,” she added. “I get so excited about every movie I have the chance to make for Hallmark. We put our hearts and souls into them, and it’s just so nice to get to be a part of something that brings people joy, and to get to do it at a place that has brought me so much joy in my life, is a magical combination.”