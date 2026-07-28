Ageless Jennifer Connelly Dazzles in Little Black Dress Alongside ‘Dark Matter’ Co-Stars at Comic-Con

The beautiful and ageless Jennifer Connelly has dazzled her fans in a stunning little black dress at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

Connelly, 55, is known best for her role in 1986’s “Labyrinth,” 90s films like “The Hot Spot,” “Career Opportunities,” “The Rocketeer,” and “Dark City,” and, more recently, 2000’s “Requiem for a Dream,” 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk,” and 2022’s “Top Gun: Maverick.”

However, to modern television audiences, she is perhaps more instantly recognizable as one of the stars of the AppleTV+ sci-fi series “Dark Matter.”

“Dark Matter” is the reason that she was at San Diego Comic-Con this year. Connelly took to social media to post some photographs of herself and the show’s cast at the iconic event.

Jennifer Connelly Shares ‘A Few Moments’ From Comic-Con 2026

In a post on her Instagram account for her 1.8 million followers, Jennifer Connelly shared a carousel of four photographs from her experience at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

The first photograph is of Connelly alone, looking gorgeous in a little black dress. In the second picture, she is standing alongside her “Dark Matter” co-star Joel Edgerton. The third image is in two parts and shows the “Dark Matter” cast standing together, and them all sitting on stage together. In the final snap, Connelly is again posing alone, this time slightly closer up than the first photo.

Connelly’s caption on her post reads, “A few moments from @comic_con with the #DarkMatter crew.”

Connelly’s Followers Had Lots of Nice Things to Say

Jennifer Connelly’s fans and followers had lots of nice things to say about her and “Dark Matter” in the post’s comment section.

One of Connelly’s followers commented, “Some careers are defined by longevity. Others by choosing remarkable stories. Yours has always been both. Looking forward to another great season of Dark Matter. 👏”

Another follower wrote, “You will always be perfection.”

Somebody else proclaimed, “You are so not 55.”

“Beautiful woman..what a blessing to be this beautiful and (at least I guess it) a down to earth human ❤️,” said another Instagram user.

Finally, one enthusiastic individual commented, “Jennifer, you are the most beautiful woman that I have ever seen in my life. You are my most favourite. I love you and respect you very very much. I will worship you forever because I am your biggest fan. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙂”

‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 is Coming Soon

One of the main driving forces behind the “Dark Matter” presence at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con is that season 2 is on its way.

Connelly’s Instagram account bears the trailer for the new season. She’s tagged in it alongside Joel Edgerton and Blake Crouch, the writer of the novel on which the series is based.

Suffice it to say, it looks incredibly exciting, emotional, and action-packed. Connelly, Edgerton, Alice Braga, and more stars feature in the trailer.

Per IMDb, for those unaware, the show’s premise is this: “A man is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could’ve lived, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from a most terrifying foe: himself.”

It holds an impressive 81% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score on the same site is an almost equally impressive 80%.

Season 2 of “Dark Matter” hits AppleTV+ on Friday, August 28. Episodes will subsequently release weekly, with the tenth and final one releasing on Friday, October 30.

Make sure you check it out!

Jennifer Connelly’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.