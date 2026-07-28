Elizabeth Hurley Says She ‘Knew’ She Would Like Miley Cyrus Before Dating Billy Ray

Elizabeth Hurley says she had a connection to Miley Cyrus long before her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus began.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” Hurley reflected on getting to know Billy Ray’s family and explained that Miley had already been part of her life in an unexpected way. According to People, the actress said her son, Damian Hurley, was a devoted fan of “Hannah Montana” and Miley’s music, giving her plenty of opportunities to become familiar with the Disney Channel star years before the two met.

Hurley also praised Billy Ray’s children, telling host Andy Cohen, “I’ve been lucky to meet some of his kids and they seem fabulous.” Hurley’s comments reflected the warm relationship she has continued building with Billy Ray’s family as their romance has become more public over the past year. When Cohen asked whether she knew Miley before dating Billy Ray, Hurley explained that although they had never met, she already had a positive impression of the singer.

Elizabeth Hurley Says Damian Introduced Her to Miley Cyrus

Hurley credited her son with introducing her to Miley’s work during the height of “Hannah Montana.” According to People, Damian regularly watched the hit Disney series and listened to Miley’s music throughout his teenage years.

“My son used to love “Hannah Montana”, so he loved Father Montana,” Hurley joked during the interview. She added that Damian was also a fan of Miley’s music, meaning she became very familiar with the singer’s career while watching music videos with him at home.

“I used to have to watch her music videos, like ‘Wrecking Ball,’ a zillion times with him,” Hurley said. “I knew I was going to like her and I do like her.”

Her comments highlighted how a connection that began through her son eventually came full circle years later after she entered a relationship with Miley’s father.

Getty Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Miley Has Shared Her Support for Her Father’s Happiness

Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus confirmed their relationship in April 2025 with a joint Instagram post after first meeting while filming a Christmas movie in 2022, People reported.

Since then, the couple has made several public appearances together, including attending the London premiere of Miley’s visual album “Something Beautiful” in June 2025. Hurley later shared a photo from the event featuring Miley and Damian, writing, “The babies are all grown up.”

Miley has also spoken positively about both of her parents moving forward following their divorce. According to People, she previously said she now views them as individuals and is happy to see each of them finding fulfillment in their personal lives. She noted that she adores her mother Tish Cyrus’ husband, Dominic Purcell, and is equally glad to see her father finding happiness.

Hurley’s latest comments suggest those positive feelings have been mutual. Looking back, she said she sensed she would enjoy meeting Miley because of everything she had already learned about her through Damian’s longtime admiration. Now, years later, that early impression has grown into a genuine relationship with the singer as their families have become connected through Hurley’s romance with Billy Ray Cyrus.