Travis Kelce Had an Incredibly Emotional Reaction When Taylor Swift Walked Down the Aisle at Their Wedding

When Taylor Swift married Travis Kelce back on July 3 during an epic event that was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the duo’s buzz-worthy wedding was packed with a long list of famous figures and was decked out with stunning décor that surely made the entire space seem like a real-life fairytale. That’s not to mention the fact that it was an emotional occasion for the couple who was tying the knot, as well as their many guests.

In fact, the ceremony was stirring right from the start, not only because of the meaning behind the special day and the accompanying romantic ambiance, but also due to the fact that the groom had an incredibly strong reaction when he saw his bride walking down the aisle.

Travis Went from a Little Bit Nervous to Very Emotional

Getty Travis Kelce

To set the scene, “Taylor walked down the aisle to a stage where [she and Travis] said ‘I do,'” a source told People, while adding that guests were given special handkerchiefs to use if they happened to get a little emotional during the ceremony.

Granted, it turned out that both the singer and her significant other ended up getting understandably and visibly emotional themselves.

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Indeed, according to the Daily Mail, as Travis stood at the altar, he was “nervous,” with a guest of the wedding saying, “He kept it together. And there was a lot of tear drying because Taylor looked tearful during a part in the vows where he promised to protect her forever.”

While Travis apparently managed to keep his nerves in check during the ceremony, his emotions ended up getting the better of him.

Two additional guests opened up to Today about the ceremony, and while noting that the couple’s vows prompted tears from the crowd, they also noted, “You would think the bride would be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis that was more emotional.”

Travis ‘Was a Puddle’ of Tears When He Saw Taylor

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While the vows that Taylor and Travis shared with each other during their wedding brought on tears from the loving couple, as well as the adoring guests in attendance, it turns out that the groom was overwhelmed by his emotions before his bride had even reached the altar.

While mentioning that it’s been nearly a month since the now-married couple committed to spending a lifetime together, Cosmopolitan noted on Tuesday, July 28, that tidbits of intriguing information about the wedding continue to trickle out, “including the newly revealed fact that Travis cried when Taylor walked down the aisle.”

One wedding guest, broadcaster Joe Buck, talked to the “Starkville” podcast about what he saw during the event, saying, “Travis was a puddle watching his nieces come down the little ramp that they built. When [Taylor] walked out, he was a puddle.”

Joe also noted that although the couple’s “vows were long,” they were also “really well written, they were funny, they were sweet, [and] they were emotional.”