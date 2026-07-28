Inside Adam Levine’s ‘Slow’ Life As A Family Man Today

Back in 2019, Adam Levine sat down with Ellen DeGeneres and made a rare confession for a rock star: he’d stepped away from “The Voice” to become a full-time stay at home dad. He told Ellen he was completely “obsessed” with his young daughters, admitting he didn’t miss the grueling workload of the show nearly as much as he loved simply being home with his family.

“I do miss it, but I also don’t miss how much I had to work,” Adam told Ellen. “I was just constantly working for so many years—very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that, but [I wanted] to be able to spend time in this moment with my new, young family, and just have the greatest time ever. Now I’m just like a stay-at-home dad. I just stay home and do very little. It’s great.”

More than six years later, Levine is getting back to his family man roots.

A Growing Family

Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo have welcomed a new addition to their household since that interview. The couple, who tied the knot back in 2014, are now parents to three children. Their daughters Dusty Rose, 9, and Gio Grace, 8, have been a part of the couple’s public life, but their young son has been kept out of the public light entirely. He was born in January 2023 and his name is not public.

Prinsloo, a longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel, has spoken warmly over the years about the family cheering her on from the audience during her runway appearances.

The couple, who celebrated their 12th anniversary on July 19, have remained notably private about the finer details of their home life. The couple’s choice to keep their son’s identity completely private is a stark contrast to how openly Levine has discussed his daughters in the past. Levine recently shared a photo of Prinsloo on his Instagram to celebrate their anniversary, writing, “12 years married to my favorite human. I love you… over and over again. for the rest of my life.”

Balancing Family Life With His Career

Levine’s return to “The Voice” beginning with Season 27 marked the shift back toward a more visible public career. This fall, he’ll begin Season 30, his 19th overall season on the show. Rather than treating the return as a step back from family life, Levine has described it as something that’s brought him real joy without sacrificing the time with his kids that mattered so much to him during his hiatus from the show. Speaking to People after his Season 29 win, he simply said that he’s been having a great time being back and plans to keep coaching for as long as the show will have him. He also said fatherhood has made him more emotional and sensitive, even adding that he cries “every day.”

The Maroon 5 frontman has continued showing a more low-key, family-man side of himself even amid his return to the spotlight. He was recently spotted with his wife Behati at the Breakthrough Prize Awards, sporting a clean-shaven look. This appearance is one of several recent appearances where the couple has leaned into presenting a united, low-drama front.

US singer Adam Levine and his wife Namibian model Behati Prinsloo attend the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on April 18, 2026. (Photo by Lisa O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

For an artist whose early years on “The Voice” were once described, even by Levine himself, as delightfully chaotic, his current chapter looks a lot more settled. His coaching schedule, growing family, and continuing stardom has followed the same energy as the energy that pulled him off the show entirely in 2019. His family is a priority.