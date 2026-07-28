Ben Affleck’s Beloved Mom Passed Away at His Home 2 Days After Achieving Her ‘Greatest Wish’

Days after news broke regarding the death of 83-year-old Chris Affleck, the beloved mother of actors Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, her death certificate has revealed that she died at Ben’s Los Angeles home, according to Us Weekly.

On July 28, 2026, the outlet reported that the death certificate for Chris indicated she died while “visiting son’s residence” at 10:52 a.m. on June 2. According to her obituary, she passed away two days after she achieved her “greatest wish,” which was witnessing her grandson graduate from high school.

Ben Affleck’s Mom Was Given 6 Months to Live After Cancer Diagnosis

Getty Ben Affleck and Matt Damon arrive with their mothers, Chris and Nancy, at the 70th Annual Academy Awards in 1998

Chris’ obituary, which first appeared in the Boston Globe on July 24, said she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2025 and was given six months to live. Her death certificate confirmed the diagnosis as pancreatic adenocarcinoma, howevere the primary cause of death given was cardiopulmonary arrest, Us Weekly reported.

According to her obituary, “she died peacefully, in her sleep.” No autopsy was performed, and when the certificate was filed, Chris’ remains were “in transit” to Earth Funeral in Las Vegas, per the outlet.

Chris spent 35 years as a public school teacher, according to her obituary, which stated that to her, “every student, whether just arrived from Haiti or Cambridge upper crust, was a cherished citizen of her classroom republic, equal to each other and to herself.”

So it was fitting that, per Chris’ obituary, her “greatest wish after her diagnosis” was to live long enough to see her grandson Atticus graduate from high school. Atticus, the 18-year-old son of Casey and his ex-wife, Summer Phoenix, graduated on May 31 with his grandma and their family in attendance, the obituary said.

Chris Affleck’s Obituary Noted How Much She Treasured Her Sons & Grandkids

Getty Brothers Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck at the Golden Globes in 2013

Although Chris loved all of the students she taught during her 35 years as a teacher, her obituary said that “her favorite young people” were her sons, Benjamin Géza and Caleb Casey, and “her five grandchildren, Indiana (2004), Violet (2005), Atticus (2008), Fin (2009), and Sam (2012).”

The obituary said they were all “the animating force of her last two decades. Chris was suitably proud of her descendants’ achievements, but she was delighted when they questioned, defied, or cleverly engaged authority.” Casey’s kids are Indiana and Atticus, while Ben shares Violet, Fin, and Sam with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Chris was married to Timothy Affleck, Ben and Casey’s dad, until 1984, according to People. The family lived outside of Boston, but Timothy left for California after the divorce, while Chris continued to raise the boys. In 2020, Ben told People that he was proud of his dad for reaching 30 years of sobriety.

In 2006, Casey told Boston Magazine (per People) of growing up with their mom, “She’s very conscientious. She made us stay inside when Skylab was falling. I couldn’t use the blender until I was 15. I’d go, ‘Mom, I’m not gonna cut my hand off with the [expletiv] blender. I’m 15 years old!'”

“She always made us go on family vacations,” he continued. “When you’re a kid, you just want to stay home and hang out with your friends. You don’t want to go to your grandparents’ house. But tradition meant a lot to her. She just insisted. We had a lot of fights about that. But now I love it, and those are some of my favorite memories.”