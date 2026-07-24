Ben Affleck Flooded With Love After His Beloved Mother’s Passing

Ben Affleck and his brother Casey are being met with an outpouring of love following the loss of their mother, Chris Anne Affleck. Chris, a civil rights organizer and longtime teacher, died in June following a months-long battle with a terminal illness, according to her obituary published by The Boston Globe.

Getty Ben Affleck’s Mother, Civil Rights Organizer Chris Anne Affleck, Dies at 82

She was 82 and had received her diagnosis in December 2025, at which point she was given six months to live. News of Chris’s death spread quickly after the family shared the news on July 23, and fans immediately filled the comments section with condolences.

Fans Flood the Affleck Family With Love and Support

“My thoughts and prayers are with them ❤️🙏” one wrote.

Another shared, “Sending love to Ben and Casey. No matter what age your mother is, you can’t prepare for it. 🙏🏻❤️”

“My heart goes out to the whole family!! 🙏💔” another wrote.

Several fans reflected on the closeness between Affleck and his mother. “He had a beautiful relationship with his mother, praying for him and his family 🙏” one fan wrote.

“You’re never prepared to lose a parent. Condolences to the Affleck family. ❤️‍🩹” another wrote.

Another shared, “My deepest heartfelt condolences, Ben and Casey😢😢😢💔💔🕊️🙏sending love 🙏💜”

One commenter, reflecting on the timeline of her illness, wrote, “Diagnosed in December and died 6 months later is heartbreaking. Cancer is something els,e man smh.”

Another added, “May God comfort them through this loss. It’s hard when you lose your mother. I know. 🙏🏽🙏🏽”

Chris Anne Affleck’s Final Wish

Her family shared that her final wish was a simple one. “Her greatest wish after her diagnosis, however, was to live to see her grandson graduate high school,” they wrote in her obituary. “She did so, attending with her family on May 31, 2026. She died peacefully, in her sleep, two days later.”

A Life Spent Teaching and Fighting for Civil Rights

Born in New York City in 1942, Chris spent 35 years as a public school teacher in Massachusetts. Her family remembered her deep devotion to her students in her obituary.

“Every student, whether just arrived from Haiti or Cambridge upper crust, was a cherished citizen of her classroom republic, equal to each other and to herself,” they wrote.

A Harvard graduate, Chris was also deeply involved in the civil rights movement throughout her life. During Freedom Summer in 1964, a landmark initiative to combat violence against Black communities and expand voter registration, she taught literacy classes, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

She was also an active participant in 1960s counterculture and marched against the Vietnam War.

A Bond That Went All the Way to the Oscars

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Ben Affleck has spoken openly in the past about how close he was with his mother, including a memory he shared with Vanity Fair in 2023 about bringing her to his first Academy Awards in 1998.

He and his best friend, Matt Damon, both chose to bring their moms as their dates that night, a decision Affleck said felt completely natural even though others treated it like something unusual.

Getty Actor-writers Ben Affleck (2nd left) and Matt Damon (3rd left) arrive with their mothers Chris (L) and Nancy at the 70th Annual Academy Awards 23 March in Los Angeles, CA. Affleck and Damon are nominated for best original screenplay for “Good Will Hunting.”

“We were sitting next to our moms, and we won, and we kind of hugged our moms,” Affleck recalled. “And I remember how everyone had made such a big thing out of it. As if this was such a novelty.”

He admitted the reaction confused him at the time. “And I remember thinking, being insecure, like, ‘Why? Why is it weird that we’re bringing our moms?'” he continued. “Like, ‘Who else do you think we would bring?’ You know what I mean?”

For Affleck, there was never really a decision to make. “There was nobody else that was going to go,” he said. “That was it. Of course our moms were gonna go. That really was innocent and not faked.”