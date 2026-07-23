Ben Affleck Makes a Surprisingly Relatable McDonald’s Confession: ‘All the Time’

Ben Affleck has two Oscars at home, and apparently, a serious soft spot for the Golden Arches too. The Academy Award winner appeared on the celebrity edition of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” alongside host Jimmy Kimmel, who kicked things off with a playful jab at Affleck’s friendship with Kimmel’s longtime comedic rival, Matt Damon.

Disney WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE? – “In The Hot Seat: Larry David & Cazzie David / Ben Affleck & Jamie Ding” – Larry David teams up with his daughter, Cazzie David, while Ben Affleck joins game show champion Jamie Ding.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome that demon Matt Damon’s much better half,” Kimmel joked, setting the tone for the night before a single question had even been asked.

Ben Affleck Faces a Fitting McDonald’s Question

Affleck, competing on behalf of the Eastern Congo Initiative charity, was soon met with a question that felt tailor-made for him.

“Unless you specifically ask for more, which McDonald’s sandwich is served with half a slice of cheese?” Kimmel asked, offering four options: the McRib, the McCrispy, the Filet-O-Fish and the Big Mac.

It’s a fitting moment for the actor, who was famously photographed eating at a McDonald’s in New York City back in 2022, an image that’s followed him ever since.

Affleck didn’t hold back on his reasoning for the question. “I eat a lot of McDonald’s, like a lot. All the time,” he admitted, drawing laughs from the audience.

After polling the crowd for help using a lifeline, he landed on Filet-O-Fish, the correct answer, earning him $32,000 to advance in the game and inch closer to a bigger payday for his charity.

Affleck Gets a Little Help From Matt Damon’s Past Mistake

Disney JAMIE DING, BEN AFFLECK

Later in the episode, Affleck faced a curveball question about El Colacho, the Spanish festival where men dressed as devils leap over something specific during the celebration.

The moment brought back memories of watching Damon stumble on a similar question during his own appearance on the show months earlier.

“So when Matt was on this show, I was sitting there like, ‘I could answer that question,'” Affleck recalled, admitting he’d wanted to prove himself. “And he got this question about this New Year’s Eve thing in Spain, and what do you eat with grapes was the answer. And I didn’t know that.”

Determined not to repeat Damon’s mistake, Affleck had done some last-minute homework, researching Spanish festival customs before his taping, and it paid off in the moment.

“This is a tip to Matt Damon. Thank you, Matt,” he joked, prompting Kimmel to threaten, only half-seriously, to edit the moment out of the broadcast entirely.

When Matt Damon Won $1 Million on the Same Show

The playful ribbing between Kimmel and Damon has become something of a running bit over the years, and it extended naturally into Affleck’s episode.

Damon appeared on the show himself in July 2025, teaming up with “Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings to win the show’s full $1 million prize for Water.org, his nonprofit dedicated to bringing clean water and sanitation to underserved communities.

Kimmel, staying fully in character as Damon’s on-air nemesis, told him at the time, “I’m begrudgingly going to shake your hand,” before reaching out and doing exactly that.

Between the McDonald’s confession and the friendly dig at his best friend, Affleck’s episode delivered exactly the kind of charm fans have come to expect from him, equal parts self-aware and genuinely funny.