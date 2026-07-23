Apple TV Cancels Jennifer Aniston’s Emmy-Winning Series

Credits are about to roll on one of Apple TV’s first original series, “The Morning Show.” The hit comedy-drama series starring the powerhouse talents of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, and Juilanna Margulies premiered on November 1, 2019, and took the world by storm.

“The Morning Show” has risen in popularity over the last few years and has proven itself to be a major political and cultural talking point. Season 4, the most recent season, premiered on September 17, 2025, with 10 episodes which were released weekly on Wednesdays. Since the conclusion of Season 4 on November 19, 2025, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the drama series, and the time has finally arrived.

‘The Morning Show’ Concludes with Season 5

Getty Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston at Apple’s global premiere of “The Morning Show”

It has been officially announced that “The Morning Show” is scheduled to end with Season 5, which will be released in 2027. Season 5 is currently in production, and although information about the plot is mostly under wraps, we know that some new and exciting faces are set to join the original cast. Reneé Rapp, Sean Hayes, Lizzy Caplan, Jeff Daniels, and Jesse Williams have all been announced as Season 5 additions to “The Morning Show.”

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Say Their Goodbyes

Getty Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon at Apple TV+ “The Morning Show” Season 4 premiere in New York

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon revealed in a press release that they knew Season 5 would be their last, and shared their love and appreciation for both Apple TV’s support and “The Morning Show.” The series is produced by Media Res along with Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Aniston’s Echo Films, and both actresses are also executive producers, so it is not surprising that “The Morning Show” is so close to their hearts.

About “The Morning Show,” Aniston stated, “Going in knowing it would be our last, we were so fortunate to craft the conclusion with intentionality, and honor these characters the way they deserve. From the beginning, Apple has supported our vision for “The Morning Show,” and we feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to tell stories that reflect what’s happening in the world around us with a twist of dark humor.” Along with Aniston’s heartfelt statements, Reese Witherspoon also added, “This was always more than a show about a newsroom — it was a show about why the newsroom matters. About freedom of the press, and the journalists who protect the fourth estate, often at great cost. Telling that story has been the creative privilege of my career.”

“The Morning Show” has not just touched the lives of the cast, but the lives of the audience as well. In addition to its immense popularity, the series has received 28 Emmy nominations and 4 Emmy wins over its four seasons. The core of its plot focuses on the intense world of morning news and the themes of power, ambition, greed, control, and ethics that play into it. The series highlights these struggles right off the bat in Season 1, which begins when a male co-anchor (played by Steve Carell) gets fired due to a misconduct scandal.

The grit, power, and comedy of “The Morning Show” will be sorely missed, but don’t worry, you can postpone your goodbye. You still have Season 5 to look forward to and enjoy.