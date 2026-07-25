Matt LeBlanc Turns 59: Inside His Quiet Life After ‘Friends’ Fame

Matt LeBlanc turns 59 on July 25 after spending years as one of television’s most recognizable faces. While fans still know him as Joey Tribbiani from “Friends,” his life away from Hollywood has taken a much quieter direction. The actor has focused on family, personal happiness and a slower pace. His birthday comes shortly after Jennifer Lopez also celebrated her own milestone birthday.

Matt LeBlanc Became a TV Icon

According to Bored Panda, Matt LeBlanc became a household name through his role as Joey Tribbiani on “Friends.” The NBC sitcom premiered in 1994 and became one of television’s biggest successes.

The actor played Joey for all 10 seasons of the show. Matt LeBlanc earned multiple Emmy nominations for the beloved character. His easygoing humour and charm helped make Joey one of the most memorable sitcom characters of the era.

As reported by Radar Online, fans are still fascinated by behind-the-scenes details from the series. One surprising reveal involved Joey’s original romantic storyline. The show’s creators had once considered a romance between Joey and Monica Geller before Chandler and Monica became a couple.

Creator David Crane explained, “When Monica and Chandler went to bed together the first time in London, the original plan wasn’t that they were going to then become a couple.”

He added that exploring the storyline created new opportunities for the show.

After “Friends” ended in 2004, Matt LeBlanc continued playing Joey in the spin-off series “Joey.” Although it only lasted two seasons, he later found critical success with “Episodes,” winning a Golden Globe Award in 2012.

Matt LeBlanc Chose Family Over Fame

As reported in Unilad in 2022, Matt LeBlanc stepped away from his career during a difficult personal period. His daughter Marina experienced seizures as a baby and was later diagnosed with cortical dysplasia.

Matt LeBlanc put his work on hold to support his daughter. He spent years focusing on family instead of chasing more acting opportunities.

In an interview with The Mirror, he described that time as a “dark period.” He said, “For years and years, I hardly left the house. I was burned out.”

The actor also explained that his planned one-year break from television became a five-year hiatus. He lived on a California ranch with Marina during that time.

“My daughter was diagnosed with a brain problem,” he said. “It was a very dark period, but we were able to get through it.”

A Slower Life After Hollywood Success

According to InTouch Weekly, Matt LeBlanc has lived a quieter life in recent years after decades of constant work. He has said he wanted to enjoy more freedom after spending so much time focused on his career.

Matt LeBlanc later returned to television with projects including “Man With a Plan” and “Top Gear.” However, he has largely stayed away from acting since “Man With a Plan” ended in 2020.

The actor reunited with his “Friends” castmates for “Friends: The Reunion” in 2021. He also joined his former co-stars in remembering Matthew Perry after his passing in 2023.

His daughter has also shared a connection with his famous role. According to Unilad, the pair watched episodes of “Friends” together. Marina once called the series “The Joey Tribbiani Show” before learning its real title.

The Star Fans Still Remember

Today, Matt LeBlanc remains one of television’s most loved stars. His decision to step away from fame shows a different side of the actor behind Joey Tribbiani.

Rather than chasing constant attention, Matt LeBlanc appears content enjoying time with family and living life away from the spotlight. Decades after “Friends” premiered, fans continue to celebrate his unforgettable contribution to the iconic sitcom.