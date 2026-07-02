Matt LeBlanc’s Daughter Is All Grown Up in Rare Outing With Her Dad

Matt LeBlanc’s daughter, Marina, has been spotted enjoying another rare public outing with her father. Fans were treated to a glimpse into the close bond they have shared for more than two decades.

The former “Friends” star and his 22-year-old daughter were seen together in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail. The father and daughter kept things casual as they walked through a busy parking lot.

While sightings like this are uncommon, they fit a pattern. LeBlanc has long kept his family life private, and the few public appearances he does make often include Marina, his only child with ex-wife Melissa McKnight.

Matt LeBlanc’s Daughter and the Choice That Changed His Hollywood Career

The latest outing is another reminder that fatherhood has always been LeBlanc’s biggest priority, and that Matt LeBlanc’s daughter has played a central role in shaping his life away from Hollywood.

As reported by People in 2023, Marina was born in 2004, just months before “Friends” aired its final episode. But when she was still a baby, she was diagnosed with cortical dysplasia. This is a condition that affected her speech and motor skills and could cause seizures.

Looking back in a 2016 interview with The Daily Mirror, LeBlanc described it as “a very dark period.”

“For years and years, I barely left the house. I was burnt out. Most actors call their agents and say, ‘What’s going on?’ I’d call mine and say, ‘Please lose my number for a few years.'”

He has also spoken about how becoming a father changed him instantly.

“I remember when my daughter, Marina, was born,” he recalled in 2016. “I couldn’t believe it. I knew from that moment there was nothing that would ever stop me from loving her – even if she crashed my Ferrari.”

Fortunately, Matt LeBlanc’s daughter eventually grew out of the condition, something he has reflected on in later interviews when discussing how it reshaped his priorities.

A Close Bond That Never Changed

LeBlanc has never hidden how much he enjoys being a dad. His relationship with his daughter, Marina, has remained at the center of his life.

In a 2014 interview with People, he said some of his happiest moments were the everyday routines. He referred to making his daughter breakfast and helping her with her homework. Even “taking her to and from school” made the list of fun activities.

In 2025, News.com.au reported on another rare outing featuring Matt LeBlanc’s daughter after the pair were photographed running errands together in California. At the time, the publication noted that LeBlanc preferred family time over Hollywood events.

Referring to spending time with his daughter, the “Friends” star said it’s “the best thing I’ve ever done” and “the best thing in my life.”

“We have a great bond.”

In 2016, LeBlanc said fatherhood is about keeping things simple and active. He said he would make breakfast with his daughter and spend time together outdoors, which included “horseback riding” and “hiking.” He also said he tries to get her outside as much as possible. His goal was to “offset this computer age kid thing” he noticed while she was growing up.

A Quiet Return to Hollywood for Matt LeBlanc

Although LeBlanc has kept a low profile in recent years, he appears to be preparing for a return to television.

According to Hello!, the actor has not starred in a TV series since “Man with a Plan” ended in 2020. Aside from the “Friends” reunion in 2021 and a cameo with Jennifer Aniston in a Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial earlier this year, he has largely stayed away from the spotlight.

That is set to change with the upcoming CBS drama with the working title “Flint.” LeBlanc is expected to star and serve as an executive producer.

Even with a new series on the horizon, the latest outing suggests one thing has remained constant throughout his career. Matt LeBlanc’s daughter has stayed at the center of the life he chose away from Hollywood.