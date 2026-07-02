James Van Der Beek’s Final TV Role Includes Emotional Tribute

James Van Der Beek’s final television performance is now streaming on Prime Video.

The late “Dawson’s Creek” star appears in the streaming service’s new “Legally Blonde” prequel series, “Elle,” marking his final TV role before his death in February at age 48 following a battle with colorectal cancer.

The “Dancing With the Stars” fan-favorite first appears as Dean Wilson in the third episode of the series. At the end of the episode, viewers see a title card that reads, “In loving memory of James Van Der Beek.”

The tribute comes several months after the actor’s passing and offers fans one last opportunity to see him on screen in a television role.

James Van Der Beek’s Final TV Role Appears in ‘Elle’

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Now streaming on Prime Video, “Elle” follows a young Elle Woods during her high school years before the events of “Legally Blonde.”

While Reese Witherspoon serves as an executive producer, Elle’s younger version is played by Lexi Minetree.

Van Der Beek portrays Dean Wilson, a local mayoral candidate who becomes friends with Elle’s mother, Eva, played by June Diane Raphael.

Cast member Jacob Moskovitz reflected on working alongside Van Der Beek during an interview with the New York Post.

“We didn’t have a ton of overlap, but he sat and ate lunch with us and talked with us,” Moskovitz said. “And he was just an absolute light on our set, and we miss him very much.”

He added, “We’re really honored that he was a part of the show.”

Raphael also shared memories of her late co-star while speaking with TV Insider.

“I remember him talking about his family all the time,” she said.

“Anytime there was a downbeat on the set, he would share stories about his kids and how amazing they are and what they were going through, and I could just tell the kind of dad he was and also the kind of husband he was.”

She added that whenever Van Der Beek spoke about his wife, Kimberly, “You could tell they were so deeply in love still.”

Van Der Beek Also Completed One Final Movie

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Although “Elle” marks Van Der Beek’s final television appearance, his final film role came in the thriller “The Gates.”

Directed by John Burr, the film stars Van Der Beek as an evil pastor named Jacob alongside Mason Gooding, Algee Smith, Keith Powers and Brad Leland.

The thriller follows three friends who witness a murder inside a gated community before becoming targets of Van Der Beek’s sinister pastor.

In the trailer, his character declares, “I have been called upon to lead this community, and those boys seek to destroy us. Find them, and let God’s will be done.”

Later, while holding the group at gunpoint, he warns, “You’ve seen what happens when people get in my way.”

James Van Der Beek’s Legacy Continues Beyond the Screen

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Best known for starring as Dawson Leery on “Dawson’s Creek,” Van Der Beek also appeared in films including “Varsity Blues” and “The Rules of Attraction,” as well as television series such as “Mercy” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23.”

He publicly revealed his stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis after beginning treatment in August 2023.

Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, whom he married in 2010, shared six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

Before his death, the actor spoke about the financial impact of cancer treatment, selling memorabilia from “Dawson’s Creek” and “Varsity Blues” to help cover medical expenses.

Following his death, friends launched a GoFundMe campaign to support his family. The fundraiser has since raised more than $2 million, with donations from celebrities including Zoe Saldaña, Derek Hough, Ricki Lake and Kaley Cuoco.