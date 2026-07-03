Bride Taylor Swift Spotted Returning Home After Lavish First-Night Wedding Celebration

Taylor Swift was reportedly spotted returning home shortly after midnight following more than eight hours of celebrating at what was said to be the first night of her and Travis Kelce‘s wedding festivities.

According to the Daily Mail, the former “The Voice” mentor arrived at Madison Square Garden just before 4:00 p.m. in a silver Chevrolet Suburban.

The outlet noted that the same vehicle was seen leaving the venue at around 12:30 a.m. and returning home shortly after.

It seems Swift stayed out celebrating with her and Kelce’s wedding guests for the entirety of the evening. Workers believed to have been part of the extravagant celebration were also reportedly seen leaving the arena looking exhausted after the lengthy event.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Festivities Continue

Swift and Kelce’s wedding festivities are expected to continue Friday night, with multiple reports claiming the couple will host an extravagant festival-style celebration for approximately 1,000 guests.

Friday’s celebrations are set to begin with guest arrivals at 3:30 p.m., followed by a cocktail hour at 4:00 p.m.

The couple is then expected to exchange vows on the arena floor at 5:30 p.m. before kicking off the reception an hour later, with the celebration scheduled to continue until 2:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, photos from inside the venue showed pink, orange, and white roses woven into lush greenery atop the iconic venue’s escalator as the couple hosted approximately 100 close friends for Thursday’s celebration.

Workers were also spotted loading a large black equipment case labeled with “Bon Jovi,” sparking speculation that the iconic rock band would be performing.

Union Station in Kansas City was also illuminated in colors honoring Swift and Kelce following the couple’s generous donations to several charities.

“Tonight, we light up Union Station in orange and teal for Taylor Swift and red and gold for Travis Kelce,” the station posted on X.

The post continued, “Thank you, Travis and Taylor, for your incredible generosity today, supporting charities across the nation, including here in Kansas City, and making a lasting impact that will touch thousands of lives. And from all of us at Union Station and throughout the Kansas City community, enjoy your special weekend. We send our congratulations and wish you every happiness together.”

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Already Married Ahead of MSG Festivities – Report

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

On Thursday, Page Six reported that Swift and Kelce have already tied the knot ahead of their Madison Square Garden bash.

The power couple, who donated a whopping $26 million to charity, is believed to have married in private.

“They are already married,” a source told the outlet.

Another source alleged that Swift and Kelce’s intimate wedding ceremony took place in Tennessee.

The outlet cited that Swift’s private jet made stops on Sunday in cities where the couple’s closest family members live, before heading back to New York.

Meanwhile, Page Six reported that sources at Manhattan’s City Clerk’s Office said there had been no indication that Swift and Kelce had obtained a marriage license in recent days.