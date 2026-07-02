Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s A-List Wedding Guests Arrive in New York as Celebrations Begin

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported wedding guests are starting to arrive in New York City as the celebrations for the highly anticipated nuptials begin.

Photos shared by the Daily Mail showed celebrities flying in from across the globe just in time for the former “The Voice” mentor’s upcoming wedding to the NFL champ, which is rumored to take place at Madison Square Garden.

Celebrities Arrive in NYC Ahead of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Graham Norton was spotted at JFK on Wednesday, alongside his husband, Jono McLeod.

The British host appeared bleary-eyed as he made his way through the airport with his luggage in tow.

During an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” in October 2025, Swift playfully revealed that she’s inviting the host to her wedding.

“Is next year the wedding year?” Norton asked Swift at the time. “Is that when it’s happening?”

“Oh, you’ll know,” Swift teased. “I just mean that I was going to invite you to it.”

Shortly after that, Norton claimed he received an invitation but had been “forced to sign so many NDAs.”

The host later clarified that he was only joking about it. “I said that as a joke on the podcast. I said, ‘Oh, I’ve signed all these NDAs,’ and then it started getting reported as a serious thing in America,” Norton said during a January episode of “Wanging On” podcast (via The Independent).

Also spotted at the airport on Wednesday was Phoebe Waller-Bridge, alongside her family and a young child.

Other Celebs Already in New York Days Before Wedding

Getty Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter, and Camila Cabello

Meanwhile, other celebrities were already in the Big Apple days before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding celebrations.

Ed Sheeran, one of Swift’s closest friends, was seen having dinner with the singer’s longtime collaborator, Aaron Dessner, at Buona Sera on the Lake in Malta, New York, on June 30.

Anya Taylor-Joy and her husband, Malcolm McRae, were also photographed during a casual outing around the city. The actress co-starred with Swift in the 2022 mystery-comedy film “Amsterdam.”

Dua Lipa and Camila Cabello were spotted arriving at Electric Lady Studios in New York on Wednesday, fueling speculation that they could be preparing something special for the wedding reception.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter, who opened for Swift during portions of the Eras Tour, was seen enjoying a meal with friends at Emmett’s on Grove in Manhattan’s West Village.

Swift and Kelce’s wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden is expected to last more than 10 hours, according to Page Six.

The outlet reported that a rehearsal dinner for approximately 100 guests will be held on Thursday at the arena’s Infosys Theater from 6:00 to 10:30 p.m. ET.

On Friday, doors open for guests at 3:30 p.m., followed by a cocktail hour on the sixth-floor concourse starting at 4:00 p.m. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on the arena floor.

The reception will reportedly get underway at 6:30 p.m. and continue until 2:00 a.m. More than 1,000 guests are reportedly expected to attend the wedding.