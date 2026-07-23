‘Big Brother 28’ Live Feeds: Rick Devens Weighs His Next Move as Alliances Continue to Shift

The latest “Big Brother 28‘ live feeds reveal growing tension as Rick Devens questions his allies while competing alliances continue to shift throughout the house.

The power structure inside the “Big Brother 28” house continues to evolve, and Rick Devens’ Head of Household reign has become increasingly complicated. According to the latest Rob Has a Podcast (RHAP) live feed recap hosted by Taran Armstrong with guest Jacob Jones, shifting alliances and last-minute strategy conversations have left nearly every houseguest reevaluating where they stand.

After winning both Head of Household and the Power of Veto, Devens strengthened his position by removing Lyric from the nomination block and naming Rome as the replacement nominee. As things currently stand, Rome appears to be the house’s primary eviction target. However, Armstrong and Jones noted that the game’s rapidly changing dynamics could still leave Jason vulnerable if plans shift before eviction night.

Rick Devens Becomes Increasingly Suspicious of His Allies

While Devens controls the week’s biggest decisions, Armstrong suggested his confidence has been replaced by uncertainty as conversations throughout the house become harder to track.

Armstrong explained that Devens has grown increasingly concerned after learning about a “guys’ meeting” that took place without him, fueling suspicions that Drew and Barrett could be building relationships outside of his control. Rather than feeling secure as Head of Household, Devens has spent much of the week trying to determine who remains loyal and who may already be planning for future weeks.

The uncertainty extends beyond Devens. Drew and Barrett continue to maintain one of the house’s strongest personal relationships, but Jones observed that both players appear to be losing influence as veteran competitors focus on strengthening other connections. Without winning an upcoming competition, the pair could find themselves with limited leverage as alliances continue to reshape.

Getty Rick Devens

Honor Society Alliance Faces New Questions

Another major storyline centers on the Honor Society alliance, which includes Angela, Dee, Lala and Taylor.

According to Armstrong, Haley has grown increasingly uneasy about the group’s growing influence while also struggling to connect with Lala. At the same time, Angela and Dee have debated whether bringing Haley into the alliance would strengthen their numbers or introduce another player who could eventually turn against them.

Those conversations highlight just how fluid the game’s social dynamics have become. Nearly every strategic discussion now includes multiple backup plans as houseguests weigh short-term safety against long-term trust.

Jones also pointed to Taylor as one of the week’s strongest social players, noting that she has become increasingly active in building relationships around the house. He highlighted Taylor’s willingness to help Lala navigate conversations and strengthen connections with other players, potentially improving both of their positions heading into the next Head of Household competition.

House Pranks Provide Comic Relief Amid Strategy

Despite the nonstop game talk, the live feeds also featured several lighter moments that reminded viewers the social experiment continues alongside the strategy.

Houseguests laughed over a mysterious towel left behind a bathroom toilet, while Angela’s egg costume added another memorable moment to an otherwise tense week. Although playful, those interactions also demonstrated how casual conversations continue shaping relationships that could ultimately influence nominations and future alliances.

According to Armstrong and Jones, the once-solid Crossovers alliance continues showing signs of splintering as trust fades between several members. With another Head of Household competition approaching and additional game twists always possible, the current power structure could change once again in a matter of days, leaving every remaining player searching for their safest path forward.