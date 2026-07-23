Listing all of Taylor Sheridan‘s TV hits in recent years is a daunting task since there’s just so many of them.

From “Yellowstone” and its spinoffs to “Landman,” to “The Madison” to “Lioness,” the prolific writer and producer just keeps on delivering one hit after another.

‘The Run for a Million’

Deadline reports that Sheridan’s next project will air on the CBS Network.

Titled “The Run for a Million,” the upcoming reality competition should prove familiar to anyone who’s watched Sheridan’s CMT competition series “The Last Cowboy.”

An Offshoot of ‘The Last Cowboy’

CBS

Each season of Sheridan’s “The Last Cowboy” — which has run for six seasons on CMT — concludes with “the Run for the Million,” described by Deadline as “an arena-based elite horsemanship event” with a grand prize of $1 million awaiting the winner.

CBS will be airing this year’s event as a primetime one-off special.

“The equestrian competition sees 16 riders guide horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins and stops in pursuit of reining’s highest honor – and the grand prize,” Deadline states.

Sheridan Will Be Front and Center

Sheridan will not only be the executive producer of the special, he’ll also provide live commentary on all the action.

This year’s competitors include Jason Vanlandingham, Andrea Fappani, Kole Price, Casey Deary, Cade McCutcheon, Gina Schumacher, Dany Tremblay, Gabriel Borges, Francesco Martinotti, Ben Beckett, Trevor Dare, Alessandro Frassa, Arno Honstetter, Mirko Miidi, Martin Muehlstaetter and Fernando Salgado.

Sheridan’s Ever-Expanding TV Empire

Meanwhile, Sheridan will also be juggling all his other television hits, which are in various stages of production.

Landman” will be returing for a third season. With star Demi Moore and other members of the cast recently receiving hefty salary increases, the Billy Bob-Thornton starring series set amid the oilfields of West Texas has been delayed a bit. Production is expected to begin in late August.

Meanwhile, “The Madison” has been reviewed for a second season — no surprise, given that the series premiere was the most-watched debut in the history of the Paramount+ streaming service.

The second season of “The Madison” is expected to arrive in March.

‘Marshals’ and More

“Yellowstone” spinoff “Marshals” will likewise be returning for its second season, debuting this fall on CBS.

A second season of the other “Yellowstone” spinoff, “Dutton Ranch,” is also underway, with a new showrunner in place after tensions between the original showrunner and members of the cast threatened to derail Season 1.

Coming soon will be a new season of “The Mayor of Kingstown,” while Sylvester Stallone’s “Tulsa King” will also be returning at some point.

Speaking of the latter show, a spinoff is in the midst of production, and it’s already generating a lot of excitement from fans.

‘Frisco King’

“Frisco King” stars Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr., a criminal underworld figure who befriended Dwight Manfredi (Stallone) in prison. Jackson’s character was introduced in the third season in an episode serving as what’s known in the TV biz as a backdoor pilot.

Originally set in New Orleans and titled “NOLA King,” the upcoming series will be a very hands-on effort for Sheridan, who’ll be writing all episodes for the first season.

When Will ‘The Run for a Million’ Debut?

The one-off special event will be seen Saturday, August 22 on CBS.



