Bunnie Xo Breaks Silence on Stepdaughter Bailee’s Cryptic Comments on Jelly Roll Divorce: ‘Love My Baby Forever’

After the divorce of Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo had been finalized, the singer’s daughter, Bailee DeFord, raised eyebrows and generated headlines when she made some cryptic comments related to fans’ fascination about the split between her father and stepmother.

“Y’all have no [expletive] idea what happened, and wait ’till y’all find out. Just [expletive] wait,” she said in a livestream to her TikTok followers.

“Because I promise y’all, the view of what y’all have of not only the situation, but their relationship and the internet in totality is about to [expletive] crumble the day that I open my mouth,” she added.



Bunnie Speaks Out

Now, Bunnie is speaking out about Bailee’s remarks.

On July 22, Bunnie took to TikTok to post a video, in which she joyously dances while lip-syncing to Lola Young’s “One Thing.”

As People reports, Bunnie responded to a comment asking whether she wanted to clarify what Bailee had said.

“Nothing to clear up,” Bunnie responded. “She didn’t say anything lol ppl just wanna run with a narrative.”

She added, “Love my baby forever.”



Bunnie Helped Jelly Roll Gain Custody of Bailee

Early in her relationship with Jelly Roll, Bunnie proved to be instrumental in his gaining custody of Bailee. At the time, Bailee’s mother was experiencing issues with addiction, and was not being cooperative.

“Bailee’s mother made it hard on me at first,” Jelly Roll explained in the documentary “Jelly Roll: Save Me” (via Hollywood Life). “She made me go to court to even see her.”

His attempts to gain custody were hampered by the fact that he was — at that time, at least — flat broke, and was also an ex-convict. It was Bunnie who stepped up. “This woman is like, ‘Look, I’m not 100 percent sure I’ll be with you, but I’m gonna do everything I can to help you get this little girl,” he recalled during an appearance on the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast.

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Bunnie Is ‘a Special Kind of Woman

Once Jelly Roll gained full custody of Bailee, Bunnie embraced being a stepmother. Over the years, Bunnie and Bailee have developed a close relationship.

According to her ex, she did it with aplomb. “It takes a special kind of woman to raise a kid that isn’t her child and still treat the child as if she was,” Jelly Roll wrote in a 2020 Facebook post.

“Over the years, watching her relationship with Bailee blossom into this beautiful mother-daughter bond that it has become has been nothing short of magical,” he added.

A key reason why Bunnie has taken her role as stepmom so seriously is the fraught relationship she had with her own stepmother when she was a child.

“When I met Bailee, I was looking at a younger version of me,” Bunnie explained in an interview with “Today” (via Yahoo@ Entertainemt). “Our lives are so parallel with the addict moms and just in and out of our lives. She is so independent and so headstrong and tenacious. When I saw her, I was like this is me and she deserves the chance I didn’t get.”