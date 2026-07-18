Jelly Roll Made Sure Divorce From Bunnie Xo ‘Was Handled Fairly and Respectfully’

There have been numerous occasions when celebrity divorces have turned into absolute nightmares.

Sometimes this can take the form of acriminous accusations (see: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard), and these conscious uncouplings can last forever; Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce, for example, dragged on for eight litigious years — nearly as long as the 12 they were together.

The Divorce of Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll Was Smooth Sailing

Not so for Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo. On July 17, TMZ reported that their divorce had been finalized back in June — mere weeks after the “Save Me” singer filed to dissolve their 10-year marriage.

According to a source who spoke with People, that quick settlement is representative of the mutual respect and affection the two ex-spouses still feel for each other — despite the way things ended.

Neither of Them Wanted ‘to Drag the Process Out’

“There was never any desire to drag the process out,” the source told the outlet. “They both wanted to handle the divorce with respect for one another.”

The source also explained that while the terms of the settlement haven’t been made public, it’s very likely that Jelly Roll (whose real name is Jason DeFord) wanted to ensure that Bunnie (a.k.a. Alissa DeFord) was well taken care of after a decade of marriage.

“He’s a very generous person by nature and wanted to make sure the divorce was handled fairly and respectfully,” the insider added.

Jelly Roll is ‘Doing Really Well’ Post-Divorce

Meanwhile, the source also shed some light onto Jelly Roll’s current state of mind following the lightning-fast divorce, revealing the singer is “doing really well.”

As the source pointed out, Jelly Roll is focusing on his white-hot music career, and continues to keep his eye on the ball despite what’s going on in his personal life.

“He’s focused on his tour and his health,” the source continued. “He’s in a good place.”

They Divorce Was Finalized Amicably

Per court documents obtained by TMZ, the exes came to a quick agreement on the division of their major shared assets.

This includes their homes, vehicles and an aircraft, and also divides “intellectual property” evenly.

In addition, Jelly Roll is making a lump sum one-time payment to his former spouse, although the amount of that payout was not publicly disclosed. However, that payment will reportedly close the book on the entire thing, and will serve in lieu of ongoing alimony payments.

Bunnie Gets the House

In regard to the couple’s homes, a report from Realtor.com claimed that Bunnie would maintain residence in the $6-million Tennessee compound that she and her ex had previously shared — and had some “wild” plans for the place.

The report went on to state that she’s inviting “her two best friends,” Meme Shahan and Hailee Clark, to join her, and they “will soon be moving onto the property with her.”

In that vein, Bunnie confirmed that she and her ex were having “the best divorce” ever.

“I joke around with him, like, ‘Well, you didn’t take care of me in the marriage, but you’re taking care of me in the divorce!’” she told listeners during an episode of her “Dumb Blonde Podcast,” “We stan a [expletive] king. My husband and I are ending this marriage on the best possible terms that you could ever have in a divorce.”