Jennifer Lopez Gives Stellar Performance Singing in Italian

There is nothing Jennifer Lopez seems unable to do but she still continues to find ways to shine even brighter. Just yesterday the gorgeous singer posted a video of herself singing entirely in Italian at the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show, and she looked utterly incredible while doing it.

JLo’s Performance

Jennifer took to an indoor stage surrounded by giant faux red roses. Dancers lifted these up in the air and circled around her while she emotionally belted out the words to “Il cielo in una stanza” by Mina, which was released back in 1960.

The translation of the song is truly beautiful too, detailing how love has the power to transcend beyond anything and how it has the power to replace struggles and obstacles with a feeling of boundless joy.

JLo captured this sentiment perfectly in her poignant performance, surrounded by flowers that traditionally symbolize romance. She also opted to wear an orange dress – a color which symbolizes love, fertility and heath in Italy.

The stunning orange gown fell to the floor and featured ruched detailing at the bust and waist for a snatched look. Jennifer paired the breathtaking dress with a matching orange cape scattered with elaborate gold detailing and an array of gold jewelry including earrings, rings, cuff bracelets and a chunky necklace.

Captioning the post the former American Idol judge said: “Grazie Italia per l’immenso amore. Ti amo.” This translates to say: “Thank you Italy for your immense love. I love you.”

Fans of the singer poured into the post’s comments section with their love, blown away by her performance.

One user gushed: “You truly moved me with the care, dedication, and artistry you put into performing this song.”

A second shared: “This performance proves once again what an amazing singer you are. Singing live without lip-sync really highlights your incredible talent and in Italian !!! You’re truly extraordinary, Jennifer! Bravissima!”

Meanwhile a third added: “You are amazing!! Never stop performing omg. You were born to be on stage.”

JLo’s Recent Travels

Jennifer has been quite busy lately, hopping from country to country for all kinds of events. She’s most recently been posting from Italy where she’s been posing up a storm in various Dolce & Gabbana looks. Just before jetting off there JLo nipped over to London to attend the final Wimbledon match of the year. She showed up in style, decked out in head to toe Ralph Lauren attire. Prior to her trip to Britain, JLo was oozing glamour over in Paris with her sister Lynda for Paris Fashion Week. The star rocked haute couture numbers as well as classy timeless looks, and was even out and about celebrating her sister’s birthday early before heading over to the UK.

Among her incredibly busy schedule, JLo also made time to squeeze in a performance with David Guetta at the Stade de France. The musicians recently released a collaboration track called “Save me Tonight”, and the crowd went absolutely wild when David brought Jennifer out as a surprise guest.