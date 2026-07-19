Carrie Underwood Has Fans Drooling Over Close-Up Pic of Her Enormous Wedding Ring

Country superstar Carrie Underwood loved her beach-themed weekend manicure so much, she snapped a pic and shared it with her 13 million Instagram followers on July 18, 2026. The “American Idol” judge’s nails did look lovely, but the real scene stealer was the close-up of Underwood’s enormous diamond wedding ring.

Carrie Underwood Fans Swoon Over the ‘Ice’ on Her Left Hand

Underwood, who’s been married to former NFL player Mike Fisher since 2010, thought all the attention would be on her freshly manicured nails, writing in the caption, “Um… @nailsbyericab NAILED this lil’ beach mani! See what I did there? 💅🏼”

The photo of Underwood’s left hand showed her nails painted in a light pink polish with intricate gold and pearl accents, including a starfish and cute little crabs. Her Nashville-based manicurist, Erica Brys, shared Underwood’s post in her Stories, along with a photo that highlighted the hitmaker’s beach-inspired nails.

She commented on Underwood’s post, “Awwww love this!! 🥹🐚🏝️”

While Underwood’s nails were cute and creative, fans couldn’t ignore the singer’s gorgeous wedding ring, including one who cutely quipped, “Ooof! I knew you married a hockey player but didn’t realize he gave you an entire rink to skate on as a ring! That’s some nice ice!”

Another fan wrote in the comments, “My eyes went straight to that big diamond 💎 lol nails are pretty also :)”

One comment, liked by over 130 fans, said, “Nails are nice but let’s talk about that ring girl!!😍 💎”

Someone else chimed in, “Stunning hand… stunning nails… gorgeous ring… amazing woman.❤️🙏”

Many fans also commented on the four stacked gold rings on Underwood’s index finger, with tiny jewels embedded in the bands. Underwood has never shied away from sharing what a fan she is of jewelry. In fact, in April 2026, she gifted the top 11 “American Idol” contestants with engraved necklaces from Tiffany & Co.

Details About Carrie Underwood’s Wedding & Engagement Ring

This is not the first time Underwood has shown off a closeup of the “ice” on her left hand. In the above photo from 2016, she shared another manicure, with her ring finger nail painted purpose in support of a campaign against domestic violence.

Underwood’s dazzling jewels are a wedding and engagement ring combination. Fisher proposed in 2009 with a dazzling ring designed by Jonathan Arndt, featuring a flawless, round canary-yellow diamond surrounded by white diamonds, per The Boot.

The Diamond Information Center told the outlet in 2010 that the ring appeared to be at least five carats, valued at around $150,000.

In a press release after Underwood and Fisher’s wedding, Jonathan Arndt Gallery of Jewels said that Underwood’s engagement ring was complemented by a new wedding band, “designed in a timeless and delicate tradition hosting both princess and round flawless white diamonds.”



Underwood also turned to Arndt to design her husband’s wedding, which the jeweler described as “a masculine band with a very special Carrie Underwood touch … ‘hidden diamonds.'”

Meanwhile, Fisher worked with the jeweler to design a diamond tiara for Underwood to wear on her wedding day, with 40 carats of diamonds. Arndt told the couple at the time, “This is something you can pass on to your children and grandchildren so they too can share that special wedding day.”