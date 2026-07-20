The Best Red Carpet Looks From “The Odyssey” Press Tour

Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” has just hit theaters, but the film’s press tour has already delivered one of the year’s most memorable red carpet runs. From London and Paris to New York City, the cast embraced high fashion while celebrating one of cinema’s most anticipated releases of 2026.

Inspired by Homer’s epic poem, “The Odyssey” follows Odysseus’ long journey home after the Trojan War. Nolan’s adaptation features an all-star cast that includes Matt Damon, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson. As excitement for the film continues to build, the cast has turned each premiere into a fashion event of its own.

Each stop on the press tour blurred the line between cinema and couture, with many of the cast’s looks drawing inspiration from the film’s ancient Greek mythology.

Zendaya Set the Tone for the Tour

No one owned the press tour quite like Zendaya. Working with longtime stylist Law Roach, the actor, who portrays Athena in the film, delivered one headline-making look after another by blending sculptural silhouettes with dramatic couture.

One of her most talked-about appearances came at the U.S. premiere in New York City, where she wore a custom white Matières Fécales couture gown. The strapless design featured a thigh-high slit, a flowing train, and sculptural details that resembled wings, creating a striking nod to the goddess of wisdom without feeling like a costume.

The fashion house later revealed that Roach asked the designers to reserve the couture finale look for Zendaya nearly two years before the premiere, making the moment even more meaningful. Earlier stops on the tour also showcased designs from Schiaparelli, Valentino, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton, proving once again why Zendaya continues to dominate best-dressed lists.

Getty Zendaya attends the premiere of “The Odyssey” wearing Matières Fécales in New York City.

Getty Zendaya attends “The Odyssey” premiere wearing

Louis Vuitton in Paris, France.

Getty Zendaya attends the premiere of “The Odyssey” wearing Schiaparelli in London, England.

Getty Zendaya attends “The Odyssey” photo-call wearing Jacquemus in London, England.

The Cast Brought Their Own Signature Style

Zendaya may have led the fashion conversation, but the rest of the cast also delivered memorable red carpet moments throughout the tour.

Anne Hathaway embraced timeless elegance in a custom Prada look featuring a sparkling crisscross bodice paired with a sweeping ivory skirt. Charlize Theron put a modern twist on tailoring with a custom Dior minidress finished with an oversized bow, while Lupita Nyong’o embraced metallic glamour in a gold Nicholas Oakwell Couture gown.

Getty Anne Hathaway attends the premiere of “The Odyssey” wearing custom Prada in New York City.

Getty Charlize Theron attends the premiere of “The Odyssey” wearing Dior Haute Couture in New York City.

Getty Lupita Nyong’o attends the premiere of “The Odyssey” wearing Nicholas Oakwell Couture in New York City.

Samantha Morton opted for Maison Margiela’s Fall 2026 collection, bringing an avant-garde edge to the premiere, while Tom Holland balanced the evening’s couture with understated sophistication in Fear of God. Robert Pattinson also kept things classic with sharp tailoring that complemented the film’s polished aesthetic.

Getty Samantha Morton attends “The Odyssey” New York Premiere wearing Maison Margiela in New York City.

Getty

Tom Holland attends “The Odyssey” premiere in New York City wearing Fear of God.

Getty Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of “The Odyssey” in a Dior look in London, England.

As “The Odyssey” continues its global rollout, the fashion has become almost as anticipated as the film itself. The press tour has proven that blockbuster premieres remain one of Hollywood’s biggest stages for style, giving designers and celebrities an opportunity to create unforgettable fashion moments before audiences even take their seats.

Fashion has become an important part of blockbuster press tours, giving stars and their stylists an opportunity to tell a story beyond the screen. Throughout “The Odyssey” tour, those carefully curated looks sparked conversations across social media and quickly earned spots on best-dressed lists.

Until the film arrives in theaters, the red carpet has offered fans another reason to follow the journey. From sculptural couture to refined suiting, these standout looks have made “The Odyssey” press tour one of the year’s best-dressed events.

