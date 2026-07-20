Rita Ora Transforms Her Appearance With Fiery Hairstyle for New Disney Movie

“The Voice” Australia coach Rita Ora stars as the Queen of Hearts in the Disney+ original movie “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland,” the latest installment after “Descendants: The Rise of Red.” The musician shared her excitement about her role when she posted several photos on Instagram on July 17 that give fans a glimpse of what she has been up to behind the scenes. The post also showed her in costume, rocking fiery red hair, and she looks incredible!

Rita Ora’s Fans Praise Her Red Hair

In the caption, Ora wrote, “She’s back the Queen of hearts – but not what you would expect Watch DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND, streaming now on @disneyplus.” The film premiered on Disney on July 16.

Fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts. “I just watched it. I loved it,” a comment reads. “IT WAS SO GOOD I LOVE OUR QUEEN Of Hearts,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Ofc red looks good on you,” “your outfits were serving,” and “I want that type of red in my hair.” This is a role that fans can get behind, and they have been passionate about sharing their positive opinions. “I just watched the new Descendants movie set in the wicked Wonderland, and I had to say it: the Queen of Hearts is a commanding goddess in this beautiful installment—super maternal and simply a diva,” a fan praised Ora.

Rita Ora Shares Her Happiness After Working With Brandy

The film has an A-list cast including Kylie Cantrall, who plays Red, the daughter of Ora’s character. Malia Barker stars as Chloe, the daughter of Brandy’s character, Cinderella, and Paolo Montalban plays Prince Charming. In addition to incredible costumes and acting, the film also has standout music, including the duet “The Girl I Used to Be” between Ora and Brandy.

“I was really excited that we get a chance to sing together,” Brandy said, Disney reports. “On set, the chemistry and the love between the two of us was just unmatched.”

Ora also weighed in on the collaboration, saying she “got to connect with Brandy on another level.” She continued, “I’m so happy it finally happened. I feel like on the last movie, we just manifested it. I said to the whole team, ‘We need to do a song together.’ And it was a joy!”

The film is the fifth installment, and fans are fully invested, but so is Ora, who has loved playing Queen of Hearts. In a July 14 interview with People, she spoke about the role. “I think that soft people can have a streak of fierceness in them as well,” Ora said of her character. “She just is … I really tapped into my motherly instinct in this movie because we find out that I have another daughter in this new sort of universe. I will do anything to protect my kids.”

She also praised Brandy and the experience of working with her, saying, “Me and Brandy really bonded on that. The Queen of Hearts and Cinderella are very close in this franchise as well, especially in this movie. I had a blast really kind of showing a different side of Queen of Hearts.”