Lacey Chabert’s 1996 ‘Disney Adventures’ Interview Resurfaces, Giving Hallmark Fans a Nostalgic Look Back

Long before Lacey Chabert became one of Hallmark’s biggest stars, she was already building an impressive career as a child actress. While plenty of viewers first discovered her through Hallmark movies, others remember watching her on “Party of Five.” Yep, she’s been entertaining audiences for decades.

Now, fans are getting another look at those early years after a resurfaced online. The vintage feature, which was shared over the weekend, gives readers a chance to see what a teen Chabert had to say. She talked about landing her first acting jobs and the Broadway role she absolutely loved. It seems like the nostalgic find has been exciting for longtime fans of the magazine. Plus it gives Hallmark viewers a chance to discover more of Chabert’s early career.

Lacey Chabert Shared How Her Acting Career Began

The children’s magazine “Disney Adventures” ran from 1990 through 2007 and regularly featured young stars, celebrities, games, and behind-the-scenes stories. And the issue with Lacey Chabert (hint: she’s on slide 12) recently resurfaced in a post shared with Reddit’s r/nostalgia community, where users have been revisiting favorite pieces of ’90s pop culture.

The then 13-year-old Chabert explained that her acting career started during what was supposed to be a family vacation to New York.

“When I was about 8 or 9, we went to New York for a summer vacation. My whole family is into the arts, and we wanted to go to the theater. We’d heard about a commercial audition, so I went on it and I got it! It was for a commercial for Triaminic cough syrup all I had to do was act sick.”

Chabert also reflected on auditioning for the role of Cosette in Broadway’s “Les Misérables,” an experience that became one of her favorite early memories.

“I auditioned for the part of Cosette in Les Misérables on Broadway. I had seen the play the night before, and I fell in love with the part. At my audition, I had to sing ‘Castle on a Cloud.’ I was a little nervous. But I got the part and had the time of my life. I did it for 2 1/2 years. It never got boring. I was so sorry when it ended. I had the greatest time!”

Honestly, it’s always fun when interviews like this resurface because they capture stars before they become household names. Looking back now, it’s easy to see the excitement Chabert already had for performing.

Getty Lacey Chabert for “Party Of Five” (1998)

Fans Posted Their Favorite Memories of ‘Disney Adventures’

While Chabert’s interview caught plenty of attention, let’s be real, the magazine itself quickly became the star of the Reddit discussion. Many commenters were just as excited to revisit “Disney Adventures” as they were to see Chabert’s interview again. The post is filled with people sharing stories about picking up each new issue or waiting for it to arrive in the mail.

One fan wrote:

“I kinda miss magazines. On one hand, it’s cool to have up-to-the-second news at your fingertips. But I miss scrolling through magazines like Nintendo Power, GamePro, etc.”

Another shared:

“We had a grocery store in my town that sold them at the checkout… I’d get the new ones each time they came out… man I loved those.”

Others said simply seeing the magazine again made them feel like kids all over again.

“This is actually awesome! I felt like I was that age again too just looking at it.”

“Man, this takes me back. So many classics in here that shaped my childhood, can’t believe it was that long ago.”

One especially heartfelt comment came from a fan who explained just how much the magazine meant during a difficult period of their life.

“I miss these sooo much. I was sick for a year and spent my time in and out of the hospital and with visits & appts. tbh these Disney adventure magazines were the only thing that kept me going 😭😭😭😭”

The memories kept coming as more fans reflected on growing up with the publication. It seems like “Disney Adventures” was a much bigger part of people’s childhoods than many realized.

One longtime subscriber wrote:

“I definitely had a subscription as a kid to this magazine and remember being CRUSHED when I found out they weren’t going to publish them anymore. I LoooOoOOooOved going and checking the mail because I was always looking for this!”

Another joked:

“My first subscription service. Little did I know it was preparing me for an adulthood filled with monthly reoccurring changes.”

Others couldn’t help but laugh about the unmistakable ’90s design style.

“Xtreme 90s graphics! Wide angle lenses! Disproportionate FONTS!”

And for at least one Hallmark fan, the biggest surprise wasn’t the magazine at all.

“I didn’t know Lacey was a child star…”

Chabert’s Hallmark Career Is Still Going Strong

Today, Lacy Chabert is best known as one of Hallmark’s biggest stars.

Yep, she’s appeared in more than 40 movies across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, including “Matchmaker Santa” (2012), “A Royal Christmas” (2014), “All of My Heart” (2015), “Winter in Vail” (2020), “The Wedding Veil” (2022), “Lost in Paradise” (2026), as well as the popular “Crossword Mysteries” film series.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see her on screen again, either. Her new Hallmark+ series, “Paris Is Always a Good Idea,” premieres its first two episodes on Thursday, July 30.

And we can’t forget how everything has come full-circle. Why? Because later this year, Chabert will also star in “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True,” a film set in Walt Disney World, as part of Hallmark’s 2026 Countdown to Christmas lineup.

Honestly, it’s fun seeing fans rediscover this interview nearly 30 years later because it offers a reminder of where it all started. Let’s be real, her Hallmark success didn’t happen overnight. And looking back at moments like this makes Lacy Chabert’s journey even more enjoyable to revisit.