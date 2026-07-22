Kesha Loses Hilarious Standoff With Raccoon Intruder at Home [VIDEO]

Kesha may be fearless on stage, but a surprise visitor at home proved to be a much tougher opponent.

The singer gave fans a glimpse of the unexpected encounter after sharing a series of Instagram Stories showing herself trying to stop a raccoon from wandering into her house through an open window. Per the videos, the curious animal seemed perfectly content sitting on the windowsill and slowly inching its way inside despite Kesha’s repeated attempts to send it on its way.

What followed quickly turned into a comedy of errors as Kesha tried everything from politely asking the animal to leave to insisting she was much scarier than she actually appeared.

Kesha’s Raccoon Showdown Had Fans Cracking Up

Filming from inside her home, Kesha spotted the raccoon peeking through the open window before addressing it directly.

“No raccoons in the house,” she said. “I’m scared of you.”

The “TiK ToK” singer repeatedly told the animal to “go” and “get away,” though she couldn’t help admitting it was “very cute” as it lingered on the windowsill.

The standoff only became funnier as the raccoon refused to budge. At one point, Kesha jokingly declared defeat, saying, “I guess you win,” before realizing the determined visitor had started making its way farther into the house.

That prompted another round of pleas.

“Hey! You go away! Get out of the house!” she said before attempting one final strategy.

“I am scary,” Kesha insisted.

When that didn’t work either, she became increasingly animated, calling the raccoon “psychotic” and “actually crazy” while continuing to shoo it away. Still, the animal barely reacted.

“It was funny and cute, and now you gotta go,” she said.

After several unsuccessful attempts, Kesha finally accepted defeat.

“Well, I guess f—ing move in.”

The video quickly had fans laughing right along with her. On X, one person joked, “‘I’m scary go away’ and he’s just sitting there like,” poking fun at the raccoon’s complete lack of concern. Another quipped, “DIY TEASER, GET OUT OF MY HOUSE COMING OUT SOON,” imagining the encounter as a preview for new music. A third fan summed up why Kesha may have lost the battle, writing, “Omg she’s too sweet to actually scare it away.”

According to Us Weekly, Kesha has not shared whether the raccoon ever left her home, leaving fans to wonder who ultimately won the standoff.

Another Unusual Kesha Story After Her Teeth Collection Reveal

The unexpected wildlife encounter comes as Kesha takes a brief break from her Freedom Tour before returning to the stage Aug. 3 in Shakopee, Minnesota, according to Us Weekly. The tour runs through the end of August, and her latest single, “Origami,” was released in May.

The raccoon saga also follows another headline-making revelation. Per Complex, Kesha recently shared on the “Las Culturistas” podcast that she’s collected more than 1,000 human teeth from fans since a fan offered her a child’s baby teeth around 2011. The unusual collection has since inspired her to create jewelry, including a necklace, earrings, a belt and even a crown.

Kesha said she keeps the teeth in small jars around her home and joked that she continues collecting them because “it kind of freaks out straight men.” She also encouraged fans not to throw away lost teeth, adding, “I am a pop star and I need your teeth.”

Now, after making headlines for her unusual collection, Kesha has another bizarre story to add to the list, this time involving a raccoon that seemed ready to become her newest roommate. Whether it ever left remains a mystery.