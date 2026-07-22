Jennifer Garner Became So Obsessed With Nantucket’s Whaling Museum She Visited 3 Times

Jennifer Garner made the most of her limited free time while spending nearly a month filming “The Five Star Weekend” on Nantucket.

The actress, 54, worked long days while starring as food influencer Hollis Shaw in the Peacock drama, but that did not stop her from exploring the Massachusetts island’s history, food and local culture.

During a July 20 interview with Condé Nast Traveler, Jennifer revealed that she became particularly fascinated with the Nantucket Whaling Museum. She visited three times, attended lectures, became a member and purchased whale-shaped souvenirs from its gift shop.

Jennifer even decorated the back of her phone with stickers from the museum, earning some playful teasing from those around her. “People were like, ‘You are obsessed,’ ” she recalled. Her response was simple: “There’s so much to learn!”

Why Jennifer Visited the Whaling Museum 3 Times

Garner acknowledged the disturbing realities of the whaling industry, including its devastating treatment of whales and the ocean. However, she believes confronting difficult history is necessary to learn from it.

That curiosity ultimately led her to dive deeper into the island’s past rather than treating Nantucket as merely a picturesque filming location.

Returning for “The Five Star Weekend” gave her the chance to discover its beaches, natural trails, restaurants and museums. “I’m so ready to talk Nantucket,” Garner told the publication. “I made the most of every minute.”

Garner Joined Local Workouts and Sang Karaoke With the Cast

Garner spent approximately three and a half weeks on Nantucket filming the series. Because she appears throughout the show, she said she worked almost nonstop and did not have much recreational time.

Still, she found ways to experience the community whenever possible.

The “13 Going on 30” star attended a local church on Sunday mornings and joined Pilates and hot yoga classes. The latter marked her first time practicing hot yoga in approximately a decade.

Garner and her co-stars also reportedly sang karaoke with residents at The Gaslight restaurant. The experience helped the cast, which includes Regina Hall, Chloë Sevigny, Gemma Chan and D’Arcy Carden, grow closer off camera.

Her family and longtime friends also visited during filming. Garner’s mother and sisters joined her at the beginning of her stay, while her childhood ballet teacher and former ballet partner each made appearances. Her three children also briefly visited.

What Is ‘The Five Star Weekend’ About?

“The Five Star Weekend” follows Hollis, a successful food influencer and bestselling author whose life begins to unravel after the unexpected death of her husband.

Hoping to process her grief, Hollis invites four friends from different stages of her life to spend a weekend at her Nantucket home. Their coastal retreat exposes personal secrets, strained relationships and unresolved conflicts.

All eight episodes are available to stream on Peacock. To celebrate the series, according to NBC Universal, On The Rocks is giving one winner and four friends the chance to experience their own “Five Star Weekend” in Nantucket, complete with roundtrip airfare, a two-night stay at the White Elephant Nantucket, branded luggage, a gift card, a sailing excursion and an island tour.