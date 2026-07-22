Prince William’s Ex-Girlfriend Just Married Into Another Aristocratic Family He Has Ties To

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, had quite a few girlfriends before marrying Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, in 2011. And one of his college “girlfriends” just married into the British aristocratic family, specifically the Egerton family that William has ties to. This “girlfriend” is newlywed Bryony Daniels, also known as the “decoy” girlfriend William had in college.

See the details below:

Who Is Bryony Daniels, and Who Did She Marry?

Bryony Daniels, 43, has wed into the Egerton family, which is a British peer to the British royal family. Because of this, William has ties to this family (even if they’re not super close!)

In case you missed it, Daniels shared the sweetest update to her Instagram. She shared that she had married Adair Williams, the nephew of the Duke of Sutherland, 42, this previous week in a truly sublime ceremony. She shared the details with the caption reading, “One glorious week of being yours, and you mine. Suitably blessed by the ever present Highland summertime rain. Down Strath and up Monuments by hoof, foot, tank all in one day – Get away vehicle = the most handsome of landrovers 🤍💍🌧️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿✨ #myheartisinthehighlands #thehuntress #Mrs #love #someofthebesthorsepowerinthebusiness.”

They wed in the Scottish Highlands, with Daniels wowing in a unique gold gown that featured a white ruffled collar. They got engaged in November 2025, which Daniels also posted to Instagram. She shared the photos with the caption partly reading, “My heart’s in the Highlands, wherever you will go. 🤍🤍🤍 @a_g_w_w.”

Besides her romantic life, she’s also had an eclectic professional career.

After getting her degree from the University of St. Andrews, Daniels worked in an array of businesses like producing, fashion styling, and advertising. As of 2026, she is a partner for Strathvaich Farms LLC and an events manager for LIQUID OPM, a London-based entertainment and party company. (She and Adair even got married on the Strathvaich farms!)

Getty Bryony Daniels at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding

Now, many may remember her as the girl who allegedly captured the Prince of Wales’ heart in the early 2000s. William was briefly linked to fellow St. Andrews student Daniels in 2003 while the pair were moving in the same social circle. However, it was all a “decoy” to help William and Kate be able to continue their relationship in secret.

In fact, an April 2003 article from The Sydney Morning Herald revealed that William was photographed with Daniels, who was known in the article as a daughter of a Suffolk landowner, alongside with Kate to drum up interest. A senior aide told the outlet, “She is not his girlfriend, just someone he knows.”

The pair were photographed together during the infamous fashion show where Kate appeared in lingerie. (It’s so funny when you see the article merely describe Kate as a “flatmate.”)

In the same article, a reported pal alleged that Daniels and William weren’t even that close. They said: “She’s not even a friendly friend, just someone he says hello to.”

However, that allegation was seemingly shut down when Daniels attended William and Kate’s wedding in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey.