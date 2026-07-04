Princess Diana’s Biographer Reveals Prince Harry’s Wish & Prince William’s Anger

Princess Diana’s biographer has shared two emotional stories about the late royal’s relationship with her sons. One story reveals young Prince Harry’s sweetest wish. The second story is the heartbreaking reason Prince William was once left “furious” with his mother.

The revelations came from royal author and Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward during a live recording of Hello!’s “A Right Royal Podcast.” The stories offer a glimpse into Princess Diana’s hopes for the future, as well as one of the most difficult moments she experienced with her eldest son.

Prince Harry’s Sweet Wish for a Baby Brother or Sister

According to one Hello! report, Seward recalled a touching conversation between Princess Diana and a young Harry, who hoped his family would grow.

“I think she would have got married again,” Seward said. She remembered the princess telling her that Harry once asked, “Mummy, can you have another baby?”

Princess Diana explained it wasn’t that simple. “Well, Harry, it’s not that easy. I can’t just have a baby – I need to be married first.”

Harry’s response was both innocent and heartbreaking.

“Well, hurry up then!” he reportedly replied.

Princess Diana Longed to Find Love Again

Seward said the exchange reflected Princess Diana’s genuine desire to find lasting love after the breakdown of her marriage to then-Prince Charles.

“I do believe she wanted to be married again,” Seward said. She recalled Princess Diana asking, “But who would have me? I have so much baggage.”

As reported by Hello!, Seward later came to understand that the princess was likely thinking about heart surgeon Hasnat Khan at the time, whom she was “desperate to marry.”

The biographer also remembered joking that Princess Diana needed “someone who is very rich and very old.” To that, the princess added she would prefer “a widower” because she never again wanted to be seen as a “husband-stealer.” According to The Standard, Princess Diana had recently emerged from her affair with married art dealer Oliver Hoare.

Seward ultimately said the princess was “just craving to be loved.” She believed she longed for the security she never found before her death.

Prince William’s ‘Worst-Ever Fight’ With His Mother

A separate Hello! report from the same podcast event focused on another defining moment in Princess Diana’s life. This time, it involved Prince William and the fallout from her 1995 Panorama interview.

Seward said William was just 13 years old and had recently started at Eton College when Princess Diana’s explosive 1995 Panorama interview aired. He watched it in his housemaster’s study and was left “absolutely furious” with his mother. The interview reportedly left him feeling “embarrassed and humiliated.”

According to Seward, when William returned to Kensington Palace, he confronted Princess Diana and the pair had what she described as “their worst-ever fight.” The emotional argument came after the princess publicly discussed the breakdown of her marriage to then-Prince Charles, her battle with bulimia, and her doubts about Charles becoming King.

Despite the explosive fallout, Seward said mother and son eventually reconciled. Even so, she described the ordeal as “an incredibly distressing and emotional experience” for the young prince.

Years later, after the 2021 inquiry into how the interview was obtained, William echoed those feelings in a powerful public statement. He said the deceptive methods used to secure the interview had “substantially influenced” what his mother said and contributed to her “fear, paranoia and isolation” during her final years.

Together, Seward’s stories paint a deeply personal picture of Princess Diana. One story remembers a little boy dreaming of a new sibling. The other reveals the painful impact that public life had on a teenage son who struggled to understand the choices his mother made.

Watch Princess Diana’s Panorama interview here.

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