All 8 Seasons of Beloved ‘90s Classic Starring A-List Favorites Is Leaving Netflix

Netflix is adding to its lineup and, to , is also removing movies and television series, including all eight seasons of the ‘90s classic “Home Improvement.”

Netflix Bidding Farewell to ‘Home Improvement’

Getty Zachary Ty Bryan, Taran Noah Smith, Richard Karn, Tim Allen, Patricia Richardson, and Debbe Dunning in 2009

The hit show, starring Tim Allen as Tim Taylor, Patricia Richardson as Jill Taylor, Earl Hindman as Wilson Wilson, Jr., Taran Noah Smith as Mark Taylor, Jonathan Taylor Thomas as Randy Taylor, and Zachery Ty Bryan as Brad Taylor, will be leaving Netflix on August 1, What’s On Netflix reports. The show ran from 1991 to 1999, and the synopsis on IMDb reads, “The daily trials and tribulations of Tim ‘The Tool Man’ Taylor, a television show host raising three mischievous boys with help from his loyal co-host, loving wife, and eccentric neighbor.”

The removal of “Home Improvement” on Netflix will come as bad news to fans. However, even though the show is decades old, there is still hope for a reboot. Sources with inside knowledge discussed the potential reboot and the problems the show is facing with Variety in an article published on June 11. The publication writes that sources tell them, “There have been discussions over the years to get the Taylor family back together again. Patricia Richardson, who played the matriarch Jill Taylor, has indicated a willingness to return to the role. But there have been stumbling blocks to securing participation from the three Taylor boys.”

Bryan has had legal issues and is currently serving a 16-month sentence in a California jail, Variety reports. Taylor Thomas and Smith have also left the entertainment industry and are no longer acting.

Hindman passed away on December 29, 2003, from lung cancer. He was 61.

How Tim Allen Feels About Reprising His ‘Home Improvement’ Role

Getty Tim Allen onstage accepting an award for “Home Improvement”

While Variety reports that Richardson has expressed interest in a reboot, how does Allen feel about reprising his role? “They keep talking about how it could move forward, but they get stuck [because] there are some personality problems right now with the boys,” he told Us Weekly in an interview published on June 10. Of the actors who played his sons on the show, he said, “They’ve got their own issues. I always thought it would be cool if it was a story about them. That’s a little challenging right now, to put it mildly.”

Also in the interview, Allen spoke about the challenges he is facing in the entertainment industry at this point in his career. “I’m getting too experienced. I’ve done so many things that when we start a new project, it’s challenging to hear new people tell me how the business works,” he said. “I’m respectful because they’re either bosses or higher-ups, but the comic [inside me] wants to say something outlandish. There’s a point where you’re too mature for something [so you just say,] ‘You guys deal with this, and I’ll deal with something else.’”

He continued, “There are moments where I lose my patience, but I don’t want to be rude. I don’t want to be like, ‘Don’t look me in the eye.’ I’m a successful actor because of the people who watch and because of the people who do all the real work, from craft services to camera people.”