Netflix Bidding Farewell to All 3 Seasons of Hit Fantasy Series

Streaming giant Netflix has been making significant changes: cancellations, renewals, acquisitions of new shows, and the removal of others. Among the series that will be leaving the platform is the hit fantasy show, “A Discovery of Witches.”

‘A Discovery of Witches’ Leaving Netflix

Three seasons of “A Discovery of Witches” are currently available on Netflix. The show is a Sky Studios and Bad Wolf production starring Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer. It first aired in 2018, with the final season wrapping in 2022. What’s On Netflix reports that the show will be removed on August 19.

“We’re also seeing some potential departures from the AMC deal, with Fear the Walking Dead and A Discovery of Witches currently showing an August 19th exit (though keep your fingers crossed for a last-minute renewal!),” the publication writes. “Fear the Walking Dead” Seasons 1 through 8 will be removed on the same day.

The storyline on IMDb reads: “Forbidden love blossoms between a witch and vampire after an ancient manuscript is uncovered, pitting them against supernatural forces vying for its coveted secrets.” The show has also secured a rating of 7.7 out of 10 from 75,000 users.

Teresa Palmer Reflects on Beloved ‘A Discovery of Witches’ Role

Palmer played the role of Diana Bishop alongside Goode’s Matthew Clairmont. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in February 2022, she spoke about the role and what it had meant to her.

“I keep falling back on the word bittersweet because there was a sweetness to it. I felt so proud of where Diana landed at the end of this series,” she said. “Everything came to this organic closure, and it felt like the right time to move on from her. I was so proud of her journey and her evolution as a character. But then, of course, the bitter part of it was saying goodbye to these wonderful people who have become our family for three years.”

What Teresa Palmer Took From Her Role

In the same interview, Palmer was asked what she hoped viewers would take away from “A Discovery of Witches.” To which she replied, “I just hope that it brought them some joy and that it was a fun, escapist experience delving into this fantasy romance.”

Palmer revealed what the role gave her, noting how she now better understands “the importance of being as truthful to who you are despite any outside judgments.” She continued, “Leaning into your most authentic self, whoever that unique individual of you is. Show up for that because that is the thing that makes you special.” As her character Diana evolved throughout the series, she would also embrace who she was, discovering “beautiful, complex, vulnerable parts of herself.” This is a message Palmer wants to resonate with fans.

She continued, “I hear that it was healing for people. It was escapism from what’s been a really challenging period of time in our lives. People talked about disappearing into the story, into Diana and Matthew’s love and being reinvigorated by that passion and that commitment to each other. Anything that lifts a weight off people’s shoulders during this time makes me feel happy.”