‘Disney Celebrates America’ Performers: Full Lineup for the 24-Hour Non-Stop Live Event

Disney Entertainment Television is broadcasting a 24-hour multiplatform special as part of the “Disney Celebrates America” campaign. The celebration, which commemorates America’s 250th anniversary, will kick off on Friday, July 3, and continue through Saturday, July 4. The special will be led by “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir, as he guides viewers through all 50 states. This special 24-hour programming will feature Fourth of July celebrations from across the country, including performances and interviews with leading newsmakers, including “The Voice” coach Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Brandi Carlile, Nick Jonas, and more. Check out the full lineup of “Disney Celebrates America” performers below.

24-Hour Multiplatform Broadcast Kicks Off on July 3

“Disney Celebrates America” will go for over 24 hours and be available across ABC, Disney+, ESPN, Hulu, National Geographic, Freeform, FX, and ABC News Live.

The special will kick off with “America the Beautiful” from 10:00 to 11:00 p.m. EDT. Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Brandi Carlile will be performing “America the Beautiful” during this special.

More performances will take place during the Party Across America special, which airs from 11:35 p.m. to 12:37 a.m. EDT. This celebration from locations across the country will include performances by the Tony-nominated Broadway musical “Ragtime” and “Dancing With the Stars.”

News, News, News

Before the performances resume, “Disney Celebrates America” will shift to more news-focused content. “Nightline” will be followed by “GMA’s 50 States in 50 Weeks” special, in which correspondents visited all 50 states.

“Dawn in America” runs from 5:00 to 7:00 a.m. EDT and features sunrise moments from around the country. We will then see a special edition of “Good Morning America” from 7:00 to 10:00 a.m. EDT, as Muir covers America’s expansion out west.

We then have Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, followed by a look into the seven natural wonders of America. Then, a look at some dreamers and innovators, including coverage of parades happening across the country.

The news portion concludes with a special edition of “SportsCenter” from ESPN. It concludes with an episode of “World News Tonight with David Muir” to give viewers the latest headlines and stories on America’s anniversary.

Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash Ends the 24-Hour Event

The live 24-hour event comes to an end with “Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash,” which airs from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. EDT. This is a one-of-a-kind celebration taking place live from the heart of downtown Nashville.

This special will be hosted by “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest and will feature performances from:

The All-American Rejects

Boyz II Men

Brothers Osborne

Clint Black

Elizabeth Nichols

Emily Ann Roberts

John Crist

Lauren Daigle

Little Big Town

NE-YO

Nick Jonas

Reba McEntire

Sublime

Tim McGraw

The night will also feature one of the largest fireworks and drone shows in the United States, which will be set to a live score by the Grammy Award-winning Nashville Symphony.

The “Disney Celebrates America” 24-hour non-stop live event kicks off at 10:00 p.m. EDT tonight and runs through July 4. It will be available across ABC, Disney+, ESPN, Hulu, National Geographic, Freeform, FX and ABC News Live.