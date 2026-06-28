Ryan Seacrest Seen Dining With Mystery Blonde During French Getaway

Ryan Seacrest’s summer getaway is turning heads for more than just its picturesque setting. The longtime “American Idol” host was recently spotted enjoying an intimate outdoor dinner in the south of France with a mystery blonde. This has sparked new speculation about his love life nearly two years after his split from Aubrey Paige. Check out the details below in our “American Idol” spoilers.

New Mystery Woman With Seacrest

The U.S. Sun has shared new photos of the “Wheel of Fortune” and “American Idol” host, 51, enjoying a date al fresco with the stunning woman.

While we aren’t sure who this mystery woman is, The U.S. Sun reported that she has long blonde hair. She also showed off her stunning figure in a back cut-out dress,

For Seacrest, he wore a white button-down shirt and sunglasses.

Hardest Working Man in Show Business

While Seacrest was pictured enjoying dinner with a mystery woman, this trip to Europe hasn’t been all pleasure and no work.

Ryan appeared in Cannes earlier this week for a presentation with iHeartRadio, the parent company of his radio show, “On Air with Ryan Seacrest.” From the social media post, it looks like they talked about why trust still drives action and scale still seems to matter most when it comes to “Guaranteed Human.”

Single, But Ready to Mingle?

Seacrest is an eligible bachelor. He has been single since his split from model Aubrey Paige in 2024.

In the summer of 2025, Seacrest was spotted out on a date with Australian realtor Camille Orders in Rome. However, those romance rumors sizzled out pretty fast.

Seacrest has a long list of past relationships. This list includes a few years with “DWTS” host Julianne Hough, and a long-term romance with influencer Shayna Taylor.

During an episode of “Idol” last year, The U.S. Sun reported that Seearest said he was “depressed” over his single status.

Then this past spring, Ryan mentioned he was looking for love on Tinder. This was made in an offhand comment during a “Wheel of Fortune” episode.

More Time for Romance

For years, Ryan Seacrest’s schedule has been packed. Between hosting “American Idol,” taking over “Wheel of Fortune,” recording his daily radio show, and managing his production company, he has joked before that there are not enough hours in the day.

However, he seems to have a little more time on his hands for summer 2026.

Of course, “American Idol” and “Wheel of Fortune” are currently on hiatus. This gives the longtime host a chance to step away from the studio and enjoy some downtime.

Yes, Seacrest did still have some work to do during his European trip, his schedule appears noticeably lighter than it is during television season. This slower time may explain why Seacrest has been spending more time traveling overseas and, perhaps, making room for romance as well.

Whether the mystery blonde is a new girlfriend, an old friend, or simply a travel companion is not known. But after putting work first for years, fans are happy to see Ryan enjoy some happy times away from the cameras.