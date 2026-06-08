Julianne Hough Teases Return to Broadway

“Dancing with the Stars” host Julianne Hough has teased her return to Broadway during an interview on the red carpet for the 79th Tony Awards. The triple threat has been part of the “DWTS” world since season 4, had a successful film career and launched a wellness brand, but she has her sights on returning to the stage.

“We’ve got to get you back to Broadway,” reporter Richard Ridge asked her on the red carpet. “[Fellow DWTS star] Mark Ballas just came back [to Chicago].”

“I’m feeling the urge. You might be hearing something soon,” she hinted to Broadway World last night. “So, we’ll see.”

Julianne made her Broadway debut in the play POTUS in April 2022. Selina Filinger’s comedy received three Tony Award nominations and ran between April and August the same year at the Shubert Theatre.

Julianne Hough Has Her Eyes On Bob Fosse

Julianne Hough teased on the awards show red carpet that she would love to perform in a Bob Fosse piece because he is “one of the greats of all time.” Fosse is the creative genius behind the stage classics “Chicago” and “Cabaret”.

“Being a dancer, choreographer, anytime I get to have an opportunity to be part of something like that, I’m always raising my hand — first one in, always — so what an honor. Also, just to be at the Tonys in general!” the actress and dancer explained.

“I mean, I love this family, I love this community,” Hough said, adding that she is “ready to come back.”

Julianne Hough On Her Time On Broadway

Getty Lilli Cooper, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough, Julie White, Suzy Nakamura, Vanessa Williams, Lea DeLaria, and playwright Selina Fillinger celebrate their inaugural preview performance of “POTUS” at Shubert Theatre on April 14, 2022 in New York City.

Back in 2022, the ballroom dancer lived out her childhood dream by making her Broadway debut. The political satire comedy centers on the women leveraging behind a male-dominated presidency. Hough played Dusty, a pregnant farm girl invited to the Oval Office by the president.

“I feel like I’m in theater school like when I was 10 years old,” Julianne told Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “I’m just learning and getting a master class from Susan Stroman every single day, feeling like I’m growing as an artist and [in] my craft.”

She declared her co-stars “the most incredible group of ladies and women” she’s ever been around. “They’re the kindest people, and I feel so supported,” Julianne told the outlet about the cast which included Vanessa Williams and Rachel Dratch. “I feel like I just got all these, like, sisters and aunties and friends for life.”

Julianne Hough Proved Her On-Stage Charisma at the 2026 Tony Awards

Getty Julianne Hough speaks onstage during The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City.

The 37-year-old proved that she’s a perfect match for Bob Fosse when she joined in the tribute to “Chicago” during the 79th Tony Awards.

She joined the likes of Pink, Queen Latifah, Adrienne Warren, Whitney Leavitt and Dylan Mulvaney to pay homage to the musical on its 30th anniversary. Hough later made another cameo on stage, joining the cast of “The Rocky Horror Show” for the “Time Warp.”