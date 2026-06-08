Bindi Irwin Shows Off Latest Photos of Her Family in Matching Khakis, ‘Grateful Every Day to Stand Alongside My Family’

“Dancing With the Stars” champion Bindi Irwin and her entire family are passionate about conservation. They can often be spotted in their khaki uniforms as they care for the residents at the Australia Zoo.

However, Bindi wants everyone to know that their famous khakis are so much more than just a fashion statement. See what the 27-year-old shared with her fans online.

Bindi Irwin & Family Wear Their Signature Khakis With Pride

Steve and Terri Irwin passed their love of wildlife to their two children, Bindi and Robert. Bindi went on to marry Chandler Powell and welcome a daughter of their own, Grace Warrior Powell, 5.

Together, the Irwins have created a reputation based on their love and dedication to protecting animals. Even 20 years after Steve Irwin’s passing, his family honors his legacy.

“Khaki is not just a colour, it’s an attitude,” Bindi Irwin Powell posted on Instagram, surrounded by her family. She holds a beautiful bird while her younger brother, Robert, hugs a koala.

“Grateful every day to stand alongside my family as Wildlife Warriors doing our best to protect wildlife and wild places. (Also swipe to see Occa showing off his crest. Even our darling koala turned to look! The cutest. 💛)” Bindi continued.

“Each of you means the world to me.💕” Terri Irwin replied in the comments.

Overall, fans went wild for the photo and agreed that khaki is certainly the Irwin family’s color.

“My royal family,” one fan wrote.

“This would make your dad so proud,” another added.

The Family Uses Their Platform to Advocate For Wildlife

Conservation has always been the first priority for the Irwin family. Both Bindi and Robert used their platforms as “Dancing With the Stars” champions to advocate for animals.

“At the core of everything I do, it’s about continuing a legacy. It’s about creating a sense of unity toward this goal of you know, environmental preservation,” Robert Irwin shared on “The Tonight Show.” “Our conservation work goes from strength to strength. Everything that I am, I live and breathe. The charity, Wildlife Warriors, that I have, that’s what it’s all about for me. Keeping that fight going. My dad started that and it’s my job to keep it going.”

Bindi brought home the Mirrorball trophy with Derek Hough in season 21. Robert and Witney Carson won it in season 34.

“I gained so much respect for the craft of dance,” Robert continued in the interview. “I never thought I could represent everything that I was about, this message that’s behind everything I do, on the ballroom dancing. But here we are. And it was just the privilege of a lifetime honestly.”

During their respective “Dancing With the Stars” seasons, both Bindi and Robert performed routines to honor their late father.

“Incredibly honoured that Robert and Witney danced to ‘Footprints In The Sand,’ a song that I dedicated to Dad 10 years ago during my time on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ This dance healed part of my heart and I hoped it would do the same for Robert,” Bindi captioned an Instagram post in late 2025, attaching her own performance from the show.

“Robert, I know with all my heart that Dad is beaming with pride because of the wonderful man you are today,” the conservationist concluded the post.

Robert Irwin hosts “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro,” kicking off on Monday, July 13, on ABC. Season 35 begins this September on the network.