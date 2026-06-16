Matt Roloff Makes Final Attempt to Sell Roloff Farm

“Little People, Big World” star Matt Roloff is making a last-ditch effort to sell off a portion of his family’s beloved farm. The former TLC star shared an update on the status of the sale on Monday, June 15, revealing that he offered his sons a final opportunity to purchase the plot of land.

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Matt — who shares twin sons Jeremy and Zach, as well as daughter Molly and son Jacob with ex-wife Amy Roloff — took to social media to share the latest update on the farm sale.

“A lot going on here at Roloff Farm as per normal,” Matt said in a video shared to YouTube. “I’m getting older, looking more and more towards retirement.

In fact, that brings me to a big point. I’m going to try one more time—Yes, I’m going to try one more time to sell the small farm.”

Roloff Farms consists of more than 100 acres of land in Helvetia, Oregon. However, Matt is hoping to sell just a small portion: The 16 acres of land that surround the large home the former couple raised their family.

“I went back to all the kids one more time and said, ‘Hey guys, in a couple months, and this is a couple months ago, I’m going to list the house again if anybody wants to take a look at it one more time,'” Matt revealed. “But everybody’s real happy in their current situation. So, everybody kind of thought about it and scratched their head a little bit, but right now it looks like we’re going to put that place back on the market, give it another whirl, see if we can find a nice family.”

The 5,825-square-foot home features six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The estate, including the farm, was featured heavily on the family’s reality series.

“We love this farm and are so grateful for all the wonderful family memories it holds,” Matt said in a press release, according to People.

Originally listed in 2022 for $4 million, the home then spent time as a short-term vacation rental before being relisted for sale in August 2025. As of Monday, the sale listing is active as the patriarch seeks a buyer for his $2.6 million property.

Roloff Farms Today

Since the beloved reality series came to an end in October 2024 after 25 seasons, fans have been keeping up with the family via social media. Despite the drama that surrounded the sale of the property, Matt’s youngest son, Jacob, is often seen working the farm, which led fans to believe he inherited the land.

However, Jacob’s wife, Isabel Roloff — who runs the farm’s social media channels — shut down rumors in November 2025.

“I’m so glad he got the farm,” one fan commented on a November 22 TikTok video shared by Isabel. “Used to watch this family and watched him grow up on TV.”

Isabel responded to the fan’s comment in an effort to clear up any confusion.

“He didn’t [get the farm]!” she wrote in a follow-up video on November 28. “We live on the property along with Matt [Roloff] who owns it still. We rent our house, and Jacob works here full time. I care for the animals.”