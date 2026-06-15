Where Is ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Alum Pat Sajak Today? Former Host Gives Life Update

Pat Sajak retired from his hosting role on “Wheel of Fortune” after more than 40 years in 2024. Despite his decades in the spotlight, the beloved game show host was able to quietly say goodbye to Hollywood following his retirement.

But where is Pat Sajak today?

Sajak — who was replaced by “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest — took to social media to give fans a hopeful update two years after his retirement.

“Hi! I know a lot of you have been wondering, asking me how I’m doing, and I’m enjoying life,” he said in a clip posted on X on Sunday, June 14. “I moved here to Montana and everything is going just great. So, I just want to say hello.”

Sajak’s video drew laughs from hundreds of fans as he was clearly not in Montana. Though it’s unclear exactly where he’s been relaxing, the longtime host filmed the clip in front of an infinite pool that overlooked the ocean. The serene scene was a far cry from the iconic Montana landscape.

“You’ll have to excuse me, I have some cattle to attend to,” he joked. “Here, boy!” he added as a mooing cow sound was heard off camera.

Fans took to the comments section to join in on the laughs.

“Montana beaches are the best. Cleanest in the world,” one follower wrote. “The beaches in Montana are stunning and so underrated!” another agreed.

“Bro had me second guessing my geography for a sec,” another laughed, while another adde, “Tt’s true, Bozeman sure has changed.”

Pat Sajak Retirement

Sajak announced his retirement from “Wheel of Fortune” in June 2023, after four decades as the beloved host.

“Well, the time has come,” he shared via social media statement at the time. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

During his final episode in June 2025, Sajak thanked ABC for the decades of love and support.

“I hope they’ll take a close look at my proposed primetime series, Sajak Senior Secret Agent,” he said.

While he largely remains out of the spotlight in his retired life, daughter Maggie Sajak has become an internet sensation, serving as the social correspondent for the game show.

“My goal was not to do this job and to keel over on it,” Sajak told Maggie in a behind-the-scenes interview shared in June 2024. “I’ve always said, you’ve heard me say this dozens of times, ‘I’d rather leave a couple years too early than a couple years too late.”

Fans can occasionally catch a glimpse of the beloved host on Maggie’s social media, including in March when Pat was asked to be the guest announcer at the Grand Ole Opry.

“Core memory unlocked: listening to this song on the Opry stage with my parents,” Maggie shared over a clip of Trace Adkins since his hit, “You’re Gonna Miss This.”

In addition to Maggie, Pat shares son Patrick with his wife, Lesly Brown.