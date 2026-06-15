Joseph and Kendra Duggar List Arkansas Home for Sale Amid Family Struggle

It appears Joseph and Kendra Duggar are moving on. The TLC couple have listed their Arkansas home for sale just three months after the controversy surrounding Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s son.

Joseph and Kendra’s Home

The reality TV couple, who share four children, are selling their three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.

According to a new report from Realtor.com, the Duggars listed the property for $408,000 on June 12. The 1,738-square-foot home was reportedly the previous residence of Kendra’s parents and siblings, which they rented from the “19 Kids & Counting” alum.

“Whether you’re looking for a quiet retreat, room to spread out, or a place to enjoy nature and beautiful surroundings, this beautiful property delivers a lifestyle that is increasingly hard to find. Relax, unwind, and enjoy the serenity of the countryside while remaining just a short drive from everything Northwest Arkansas has to offer,” the listing reads, per Realtor.com.

The property — which is located 15 minutes away from Tontitown — features a spiral staircase, a walk-in closet, a primary bathroom with a large soaking tub and a glass-enclosed shower. The listing describes the home as an opportunity to “escape to the peace and privacy of country living without sacrificing convenience.”

Photos shared by Realtor.com show a crisp white kitchen with shaker-style cabinets, a large island with granite countertops, and a walk-in pantry. In addition to the spiral staircase, the living room features a wood burning fireplace. The back deck overlooks the large tree-lined property that offers exceptional privacy.

Joseph Duggar’s Controversy

Joseph — who shares sons Garrett and Justus and daughters Addison and Brooklyn with his wife — was arrested in March in connection to an incident that occurred years prior during a family vacation to Panama City, Florida.

According to a recorded phone call between Joseph and Kendra from inside the jail, the mother of four informed her husband that she had moved their belongings out of the family home as they prepared to rent it for additional income, per People.

During the May 25 phone call, Kendra also revealed plans to sell their trailers, their four-wheeler, a pressure washer, a waterproof tarp, and a wood splitter, the outlet reported.

Following Joseph’s arrest, Kendra’s parents, Paul and Christina Caldwell, released a statement saying, “Our family is both troubled and heartbroken over the alleged actions committed by our son-in-law.”

They continued, “We are devastated for the young girl, a child who was courageous in every way to share her truth. We stand by her, both in support and prayer, and forever will.”

Meanwhile, Jim Bob and Michelle said they are “heartbroken over this entire situation.”

“Right now, they are focused on loving their family and helping Kendra and her children during this difficult time. They are praying for the victim. They ask for privacy and appreciate the kind words and prayers offered by so many,” the family’s rep told People.

Joseph was released from jail after posting a $600,000 bond and pleading not guilty to his alleged crimes. He is scheduled to make an appearance at his pretrial hearing in July.