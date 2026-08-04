Bravo Star Shares Devastating Family Update: ‘We Lost Our Matriarch’

On Tuesday, August 4, “The Valley” star Nia Sanchez took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of the passing of a beloved family member.

The Bravo star announced that her cherished grandmother, whom she affectionately called “Oma,” had died. In a heartfelt tribute, Sanchez reflected on their incredibly close bond, sharing that her grandmother played a significant role in her life.

Nia Sanchez Announces the Passing of Her Beloved Grandmother: ‘My Oma’

Nia Sanchez and her family are mourning the passing of her beloved grandmother. In an Instagram post, the former Miss USA star shared that her grandmother was instrumental in raising her.

“💔 We lost our matriarch. 💔 My Oma was pure sunshine in human form. She was always laughing, always joking, and always making everyone around her feel loved,” Sanchez began.

“I lived with my Oma during different seasons of my life, and we shared a bond like no other. She was the person I could always go to for advice, encouragement, and unconditional support, no matter what stage of life I was in. She even helped raise me while my dad worked tirelessly to provide for our family,” she continued.

Sanchez shared a carousel of images of her grandmother, including photos of her oma spending time with her and Danny Booko’s four children.

“She was my everything, and I am utterly heartbroken by her passing,” she said. “I find peace in knowing she is no longer in pain and is now dancing in heaven with my Opa once again. 🕊️. Bis später, Oma. We all miss you so much. 🤍”

Bravo stars and fans alike flooded Sanchez’s post with messages of love, support, and heartfelt condolences.

“Sending you soooooo much love honey. Omg I am SO sorry for your loss. Keeping you and the fam in my prayers 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼,” former “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay wrote.

Her “The Valley” co-star Zack Wickham shared, “So sorry love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Others reflected on just how close Sanchez was to her grandmother. “’m so sorry Nia 😢this breaks my heart. I know how much she’s meant to you and the family. You always spoke about your Oma,” a comment read.

“Oh Nia! I’m so sorry to hear this. I’ve been thinking about you guys constantly! I know she is looking down at you smiling to have such an angel granddaughter!” Another read.