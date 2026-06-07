The Big Names Performing & Presenting at the 2026 Tony Awards Tonight

Broadway’s biggest night has finally arrived. The 2026 Tony Awards are set to bring together some of theater’s brightest stars for an evening packed with major performances, milestone celebrations, and surprise moments live from Radio City Music Hall. Tonight’s ceremony promises plenty of reasons for theater lovers to tune in. Check out the big names performing and presenting at the Tony Awards 2026 below in our Tony Awards spoilers.

What Time Do the Tony Awards 2026 Start

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will be making its return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City for this year’s celebration. The Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 7, and will be hosted by music superstar and global icon Pink.

The Tony Awards will be broadcast live to both coasts on CBS. Viewers can also stream the awards night on Paramount+. The show will run from 8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT.

Pre-Show Coverage Available

Before the Tony Awards 2026 kick off on CBS and Paramount+, Tony Award winner and five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Benanti and six-time Emmy- and SAG-nominated actor, musician, and writer Tituss Burgess will host a pre-show celebration.

The special is titled THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, which will be a live pre-show with exclusive content that will only be available to viewers for free on Pluto TV. This special will begin on Sunday, June 7, at 6:35 PM ET and run live until the actual broadcast starts on CBS.

Benanti and Burgess will kick off Broadway’s biggest night with the presentation of the first round of Tony Awards during this exciting pre-show telecast.

Tony Awards 2026 Performers

For tonight’s show, it’s going to be a night of celebrating some special anniversaries. Here is a breakdown of those performances:

Rachel Zegler will perform a special tribute to “A Chorus Line,” which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr., will honor those we’ve lost this year with a moving performance of “Without You” from “Rent,” in honor of that show’s 30th anniversary.

The entire original cast of “The Book of Mormon,” including Tony Award nominees Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, and Rory O’Malley, and Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, will perform to celebrate the show’s 15th anniversary on Broadway.

“Chicago” will celebrate 30 years on Broadway with a special performance by Queen Latifah, who earned an Academy Award nomination for her role as Matron Mama Morton in the film adaptation. She will be joined by host Pink, along with appearances by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Alex Newell, Adrienne Warren, Cedric The Entertainer, Julianne Hough, Whitney Leavitt, Dylan Mulvaney, and more for this can’t-miss tribute performance.

In addition to the anniversary-celebrating performances, the show will kick off with a spectacular opening number featuring over 170 Broadway performers. The number will be choreographed by Sarah O’Gleby and written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Mark Sonnenblick.

Throughout the night, we will also see special performances from “The Lost Boys,” “Schmigadoon!,” “Titaníque,” “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York),” “CATS: The Jellicle Ball,” “Ragtime,” and “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show.”

2026 Tony Awards Presenters

There will be plenty of awards to be handed out throughout the night. The presenters taking the stage to hand out those awards are:

Adrien Brody

Annette Bening

Ariana DeBose

Ben Platt

Bernadette Peters

Billy Crystal

Bowen Yang

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Carrie Coon

Cole Escola

Darren Criss

Jack O’Brien

Jeremy Pope

John Leguizamo

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Kara Young

Kelli O’Hara

Kristin Chenoweth

Law Roach

Lena Waithe

Lily Rabe

Maya Rudolph

Megan Thee Stallion

Neil Patrick Harris

Nicole Scherzinger

Patrick Wilson

Paul Rudd

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Sarah Paulson

Sting

The Tony Awards 2026 start live tonight at 8/7c on CBS and Paramount+.