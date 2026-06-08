Former ‘Voice’ Guest Mentor Pink Shares a Beautiful & Rare Moment with Her Entire Family at the 2026 Tony Awards: PHOTOS

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, hosted the 2026 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7. The prestigious event, honoring the best on Broadway, was held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The former “The Voice” guest mentor did an incredible job as host, wowing audiences with her performances and her impressive wardrobe changes. But before the event began, she walked the red carpet with her family.

Pink Poses With Her Entire Family in Sweet Red Carpet Moment

Getty Judith Moore, Willow Hart, Pink, Jameson Hart, and Carey Hart attend the 2026 Tony Awards

Celebrating this milestone career moment with Pink was her husband, Carey Hart; their children, Willow Hart and Jameson Hart, and Pink’s mother, Judith Moore. In photos, the family can be seen posing on the red carpet. Pink wore a billowy black-and-white ruffled gown complete with a large train.

She accessorized with drop earrings and posed on either side of her children. Jameson wore a classic black suit, white collared shirt, and black bow tie, and Willow looked gorgeous in a chiffon dress with beaded details. She completed the look by wearing a black harness and long, sheer black gloves. Carey looked smart in a dark blue suit with a black collared shirt and tie, and Judith opted for a classic, timeless finish: a black pantsuit, which she accessorized with a large silver brooch.

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The family was all smiles as they posed on the red carpet, and while this event marked Pink’s first major hosting gig, it was also a special night for her daughter, who wants to pursue a career on Broadway. When Pink was a guest host on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in March, she revealed why the family relocated to New York. “We actually moved here because I am an amazing mom, and also so Willow could study theater and experience more Broadway,” she jokingly revealed, People reports.

Pink Hosts the 2026 Tony Awards in Honor of Daughter Willow Hart

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Pink’s excitement about being asked to host the award show was evident in a statement she gave ahead of the Tony Awards. “It is the honor of an entire lifetime to host a night celebrating the literal hardest working people in showbiz,” she said in a statement, People reports. “Broadway has shaped my life and how I put my own shows together. It is a community that is supportive, and inclusive, and full of talent and love. These people give magic every single day, and I cannot wait to celebrate them with the entire world.”

Pink Hosts the 2026 Tony Awards

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Pink did an incredible job as host of the 2026 Tony Awards, and last night’s show is not one that fans or attendees will forget anytime soon. But she also paid tribute to her daughter during her monologue.

“Tonight, I am here as Broadway’s biggest fan — well second biggest next to my daughter, Willow,” she said onstage, Us Weekly reports. “I don’t know where she is [in Radio City], but I did not take this job so my kid could get Broadway selfies, although [we have backstage before tonight] … and a couple for mama.”

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This is not the first time that Pink has revealed she chose to host the award show because of her daughter. “When I was asked to host the Tonys, I immediately thought, ‘I have to get permission from my daughter,’” she said in a statement in April, Us Weekly reports. “I’ve never been on Broadway, and shouldn’t you have to have been on Broadway in order to host? That seems fair and right. But when I asked my daughter, she was really excited about being able to have a ticket to go to the Tonys, so I’m hosting the Tonys and I’m really, really excited and very nervous because that girl is a tough crowd!”