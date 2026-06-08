SEE All of Pink’s Gorgeous & Impressive Outfits at the 2026 Tony Awards

The 2026 Tony Awards were held on Sunday, June 7, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. It was a moment to celebrate the best Broadway has to offer, and was attended by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The event was also an important moment for singer , whose real name is Alecia Moore, because it marked her first major hosting gig!

Pink’s Outfits for the 2026 Tony Awards

Getty Pink on the red carpet of the 2026 Tony Awards

Pink was joined by her family for the special career moment, and when she walked the red carpet at the start of the event, she posed for photos alongside her husband, Carey Hart, children Willow Hart and Jameson Hart, and her mom, Judith Moore.

The singer looked stunning in a black dress with large ruffles and a long train. She accessorized with drop earrings and appeared so happy and confident as she walked the red carpet. Once the show began and Pink took to the stage, she made several wardrobe changes, including a baby-pink corset and fishnet stockings. Her “Leading Lady Marmalade” opening number was incredible, energetic, and, as always, her vocals were impressive!

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Pink also wore a short blazer dress with a large fascinator.

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Other outfits included a black-and-nude sheer structured dress, a green patchwork outfit she wore while performing aerial acrobatics, a stunning red-and-black floral gown, and a gorgeous mirror dress.

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Pink delivered the goods as a host, but what made Pink decide to take the helm at the award show? “It is the honor of an entire lifetime to host a night celebrating the literal hardest working people in showbiz,” Pink said in a statement, People reports. “Broadway has shaped my life and how I put my own shows together. It is a community that is supportive, and inclusive, and full of talent and love. These people give magic every single day, and I cannot wait to celebrate them with the entire world.”

Pink’s Style Transformation

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Pink has undergone a style transformation over the decades she has been in the entertainment industry. She started with punk rock vibes, and later embraced more feminine silhouettes that made her look chic and confident. Her wardrobe on June 7 had a real wow factor. She looked amazing with each outfit change!

The black halter-neck dress Pink wore onstage fit her perfectly, and she put on a great show in a short black dress with fishnets.

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In recent years, Pink has embraced fancy gowns on the red carpet, and in 2021, her stylist, Kim Bowen, gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter about the details, or lack thereof, that Pink looks for when deciding on an outfit for an award show. “What you have to understand is that Pink is a very down-to-earth person,” Bowen said. She then spoke about how Pink had chosen a pink gown for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The dress was not custom-made, but was instead bought from a boutique. “Details like that don’t concern her. It just has to be the right thing, and if she feels great in it, then she can get on with everything else she’s doing,” Bowen shared.