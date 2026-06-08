Rosie O’Donnell Wows at 2026 Tony Awards After Her Face-Lift Reveal (PHOTOS)

The 2026 Tony Awards gave Rosie O’Donnell a moment, and she made the most of it. The comedian and former talk show host stepped onto the red carpet looking relaxed and confident, just weeks after going public with her facelift.

O’Donnell first broke the news in May, sharing a deeply personal poem on social media that traced how her views on cosmetic surgery had shifted over the years.

Getty

By the time she arrived at the Tony Awards, O’Donnell had already sparked a conversation. The red carpet simply gave her a chance to speak more openly about it.

Rosie O’Donnell Looks Radiant on Red Carpet After Face-Lift News

Getty Rosie O’Donnell

She arrived looking polished and poised, but what stood out just as much as her look was what she had to say about it. See her stunning look here:

Getty Rosie O’Donnell

Getty

Getty

O’Donnell did not hold back. Right there on the red carpet, she spoke openly about why transparency mattered more to her than keeping the procedure private.

“Authenticity is the goal in these days and times,” she told E! News. “I think all that matters is truth and love, and so I wanted to be truthful and say all the complicated emotions I had about it.”

Play

She brought her signature humor along too. “I just wanted to say, ‘This is what I did, and here’s the doctor, and if you want to’… but it’s very expensive. It’s more expensive than any car I ever bought, but I can’t drive around in my face.”

How Rosie O’Donnell’s Thinking on Face-Lifts Changed

For years, she said, the idea of a facelift was something she had ruled out entirely.

“I used to feel very strongly about facelifts / Not casually — morally. / I had assigned myself as head / of all women who would never – ever / I thought it was a betrayal. / Of feminism. Of aging. / Of our team of women worldwide. / And then I lost 50 pounds.”

That weight loss was the turning point. O’Donnell has spoken openly about the health journey that preceded it, including gastric surgery, significant dietary changes, and medications prescribed following a 2012 heart attack.

She also shared her thoughts in a candid essay published on Substack.

O’Donnell revealed the moment that almost stopped her from going through with the procedure. Her 13-year-old child, Clay, had strong feelings about it.

“If you do it, I would not be able to respect you ever again,” Clay told her.

Getty Rosie O’Donnell in 2025

O’Donnell did not brush it off. “That put me off it for a few months,” she admitted. The comment sent her back to square one, rethinking everything she had already decided.

She came back to it. In January, she had the procedure. When she returned home 10 days later, Clay never even noticed.

In her essay, O’Donnell reflected on what she wanted to model for her child. “If I’m teaching Clay anything, / it can’t be that my body belongs to an idea either. / Even a good idea. Even feminism. / Because that’s still not freedom / that’s just a different authority telling you what you’re allowed to do / with your own face… So in January, I did it.”

Rosie O’Donnell Confidently Shared Before-and-After Photos

When words ran out, O’Donnell let the photos do the talking. She posted before-and-after shots on Instagram and captioned them simply: “THE B4 & AFTER.” Her followers responded with the kind of comments that come when someone drops the act entirely. There was no backlash, just respect.

Now settled in Ireland after her 2025 move, she is living proof that candor does not go out of style. It never did for her.