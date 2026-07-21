Rosie O’Donnell Bravely Reveals Defining Moments in Her Life & How She Processed Her Grief

Rosie O’Donnell has had an incredible career, and she is celebrated for her comedic skills, but fans also love how open and honest she is. This includes publicly discussing subjects like weight loss, plastic surgery, and her complicated feelings about grief.

Rosie O’Donnell Discusses Motherhood & Grief

In an interview with People published on Tuesday, July 21, the “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” star was asked how she coped with grief. “There are two dividing lines in my life. My mother’s death on March 17, 1973, and the birth of my [first] son, Parker, on June 14, 1995,” she shared. O’Donnell’s mother, Roseann O’Donnell, died of breast cancer at 39, and her passing had a lasting impact on the talk show host.

O’Donnell is also a : Parker, 31; Chelsea, 28; Blake, 26; Vivienne, 23; and Clay, 13. Discussing her feelings about grief and the impact of motherhood, she said, “It was difficult to not have a mom when you get your period, and you need a bra. [My best friend] Jackie’s mother, Bernice, got me my first training bra. I don’t think you ever get over it. But hearing your child call you ‘Mama’ the first time, and now watching my 26-year-old son hold his baby, really did heal many of my maternal wounds.”

Motherhood has played an important role in O’Donnell’s life, and she has bravely opened up, including addressing topics like adoption, neurodivergence (Clay has autism), and her daughter Chelsea’s time in prison. Chelsea is serving an 18-month sentence for drug possession, but she is now sober.

“People sometimes say, ‘That’s so great that you adopted. You saved those kids,’” O’Donnell told People. “And I say, ‘Those kids saved me.’ Each kid was like a floatie, and I was staying afloat because of my desire to give them a loving family that said ‘I love you,’ which was never said in my house. Every time I hang up the phone, I say, ‘I love you,’ and my kids say, ‘Yeah, Mom, you’ve told us.’”

Fans Show Support for Rosie O’Donnell

The interview reveals much about O’Donnell’s life, and fans have reacted with an outpouring of love and support. People posted a photo of O’Donnell and teased the interview in an Instagram post on July 21.

“In this week’s PEOPLE cover story, Rosie O’Donnell reflects on her late mother’s influence, her parenting journey with five kids and her bond with her child Clay,” the caption reads. “O’Donnell also shares how weight loss, a facelift and time in Ireland have brought her peace and renewed confidence. Her new one-woman show, ‘Common Knowledge,’ explores her experience of being a mother without her own mom.”

“My favorite talk show host ever!!!! And one of my favorite people,” a comment reads. “An American Hero. @rosie is a national treasure,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Love this so much,” “One of the first people ive seen, who has had work done on their face and they didn’t change their look completely. Just smoother and absolutely stunning!!!!,” and “Beyond proud.”