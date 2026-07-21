‘Big Brother 28′ Live Feeds: New Alliances Emerge After Rick Devens’ Veto Move

The “Big Brother 28” house continued to shift following Rick Devens’ Power of Veto decision, with new alliances beginning to take shape and questions emerging about Melody’s long-term safety.

During his July 21 RHAP (Rob Has a Podcast) live feed recap, host Taran Armstrong said Devens’ decision to remove Lyric from the block and nominate Rome as the replacement has already started reshaping the game’s power structure.

Taran Armstrong Says New Alliances Are Taking Shape

Armstrong highlighted two potential alliances that emerged throughout the day.

One group centers around Devens, Drew, Barrett and Yash, after Yash floated the idea of working together. Armstrong noted the alliance could become valuable if the four players continue building trust.

“They agree, like, ‘Let’s just say yes,'” Armstrong said while describing the discussion after Yash pitched the group.

At the same time, Dee, Angela, Taylor and Lala discussed forming a separate women’s alliance.

Armstrong called it “a great group to form,” explaining that it gives Dee and Angela additional options outside of their existing relationships in the house.

Melody’s Position May Not Be As Safe As It Appears

Although Rome remains the house’s primary target following the veto ceremony, Armstrong believes Melody’s position has quietly become more complicated.

After Lyric was removed from the block and Rome took her place, Armstrong said several houseguests began discussing whether evicting Melody instead of Jason could ultimately make more sense for their games.

As the conversations continued, Haley even suggested voting Melody out, though Dee and Angela quickly shut the idea down, for now.

Armstrong warned that the conversations themselves show how fragile Melody’s position has become.

“It’s only Tuesday,” Armstrong said. “We have a whole day today and we have a whole day tomorrow until Thursday, and that is a lot of time for there to be this much talk about potentially voting Melody out already.”

Devens’ Veto Move Could Continue Shaping the Week

Armstrong believes Devens’ veto decision solved one problem but introduced several new ones.

While Rome remains the likely eviction target, Armstrong said leaving Melody on the block has created opportunities for competing alliances to push different agendas before Thursday’s live eviction.

Heading into the next round of live feeds, Armstrong said Melody’s position, and whether the newly formed alliances remain intact, will be among the biggest storylines to watch.