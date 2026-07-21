Gayle King Confidently Responds to Criticism of Her 2026 World Cup Final Outfit

Gayle King is defending the outfit she wore to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final after landing on a publication’s worst-dressed list.

During the July 21 episode of “CBS Mornings,” the 71-year-old journalist addressed the negative response to the all-white look she wore two days earlier at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

According to People, the unnamed publication described Gayle’s outfit as “frumpy” and “dowdy.” However, the host appeared to take the criticism in stride while questioning when attending a soccer match became a fashion competition.

“I didn’t realize that the World Cup had become such a fashion show,” Gayle said during the broadcast as her co-hosts defended her outfit. “I really didn’t get it, not that I’m sensitive or anything about it.”

What Gayle Wore to the World Cup Final

Gayle attended the July 19 match between Spain and Argentina wearing a white Boston Proper tank top with white Alice + Olivia cargo pants.

She completed the monochromatic outfit with silver Sneex shoes, hoop earrings and colorful bracelets. Her son, William “Will” Bumpus Jr., reportedly ironed the pants before the event.

Gayle walked the FIFA Gold Carpet alongside Will, his wife, Elise Smith, and Nina Cooper.

Although Gayle was criticized for her casual look, she noted that she was not the only famous woman included on the publication’s worst-dressed list. Kylie Jenner and Blake Lively reportedly received similar criticism for their World Cup outfits.

“I think all these women look great,” Gayle said. “I’m in very good company.”

Gayle’s Co-Hosts Defended Her Outfit

Gayle’s “CBS Mornings” colleagues quickly supported her after she revealed what had been written about her appearance.

Tony Dokoupil questioned the criticism by pointing out that Gayle had worn the outfit to a soccer game. Nate Burleson also complimented the look and suggested that people would be better off focusing on the positive aspects of others.

The conversation showed that while Gayle could laugh about the comments, criticism surrounding celebrity appearances can quickly overshadow the event itself.

The journalist did not identify the outlet behind the ranking, but she made it clear that she felt comfortable in what she wore.

Gayle’s response came months after her longtime best friend Oprah Winfrey addressed unkind online comments about the way they walked into a Paris Fashion Week event.

Gayle and Oprah attended the Chloé Fall/Winter 2026 runway show together earlier this year. After footage showed them entering the venue slowly, some social media users compared their walk to that of people in their 90s.

According to the outlet, Oprah later explained that she was not wearing glasses or contact lenses and could not clearly see where she was going. “So everybody who’s saying ‘you’re walking like you’re 90,’ I could not see,” Oprah said in a social media clip.

Whether she is attending one of the biggest sporting events in the world or sitting behind the “CBS Mornings” desk, Gayle appears determined not to allow an outfit ranking to ruin her experience.