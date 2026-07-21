Joan Collins, 93, Enjoys Pool Time With Family in French Paradise

English actress Joan Collins is 93, but she remains intent on living life to its fullest.

As the summer continues, she’s spending time in beautiful France with people she loves most. Despite the heatwave, the group found ways to stay cool and enjoy quality time together.

Joan Collins Surrounds Herself With Loved Ones & Fun Summer Activities

After an impressive eight decades in the spotlight, Joan Collins is still incredibly active. She maintains a healthy social media presence and enjoys letting fans peek into her personal life. In a new update, Collins revealed she was enjoying the summer weather surrounded by loved ones in beautiful France.

“This July is one of the hottest months ever in Saint Tropez but we’ve had a marvelous time in spite of it! ☀️🥂🍾🍉🇫🇷 #family #friends #heatwave #husband #godson 😎” the actress captioned a series of Instagram photos, showing off her latest adventures.

Despite the heatwave, the soap star seemed to sincerely enjoy herself. She shared photos of herself in the pool, cooling down with her loved ones. In one photo, she even accessorized with a stylish fan to help beat the heat.

In the comments, fans praised the 93-year-old’s commitment to fun and fashion, no matter what the weather.

“Wonderful photos, Joan! Your coral necklace is exquisite,” a social media follower wrote.

“Such an abundance of love in all these beautiful photos. You and your family are absolutely beautiful x💕” another added.

“Looking fabulous ❤️” a third chimed in.

The ‘Dynasty’ Star Commanded Attention at the Cannes Film Festival

While many celebrities retire from the public eye in their 90s, Joan Collins is pleased to be part of modern society. She attended the Cannes Film Festival earlier in the year, looking absolutely stunning in her formal attire for the evening.

Collins attended the event dressed in an ethereal white gown, perfectly paired with sleek black gloves. On Instagram, she posted a photo of the iconic look and thanked her fans for helping her reach 600,000 followers.

“You definitely showed the younger generation how to look stylish 👌🏼” a follower said of her beautiful ensemble.

“Dearest Joan. I think you look absolutely incredible here in Cannes. You stole the show. This took me right back to your Dynasty days. ❤️👏” another fan added.

Joan Collins Feels Incredible In Her 90s

Even at 93, Joan Collins is still a vision. However, she credits her good looks to pure luck and genetics.

“I have very good genes – I’m very lucky,” the “Dynasty” star told The Telegraph. “My father lived to be 87, and for somebody born in 1903 that’s pretty amazing.”

Collins noted that she does eat well and gets plenty of sleep. Her mental health is in impeccable shape, which certainly helps.

“I never have thought about my mental health, ever. My mental health is perfect,” the actress told the outlet. “I had great parents, I had a wonderful, loving mother, a quite strict father, so I never got into drugs and booze or any of that, so I never thought that there was anything particularly wrong with me.”

“But being healthy is not my main focus. My main focus is my life, my children, my husband, my friends,” she added.

Fans look forward to keeping up with Joan Collins’ latest adventures.